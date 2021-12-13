ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Killed by drought: The deadly toll on Kenyan giraffes captured in devastating photo

By Grace Almond
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZOft_0dLTD8Cu00

It is a devastating image which shows the deadly impact of Kenya ’s drought on the giraffe population.

The photo shows six giraffes lying lifeless in the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy in Wajir.

The animals reportedly died after getting stuck in mud as they tried to drink from a nearby reservoir, which had almost dried up. The giraffes were weak from starvation and lack of water caused by a severe drought.

The giraffes were initially moved to Sabuli, in Kenya’s north east, to prevent contamination of the reservoir water. A prolonged drought in the region has caused food and water shortages, as a result of receiving less than a third of normal rainfall since September.

According to Kenyan newspaper The Star , 4,000 giraffes in nearby Garissa county risk being wiped out by an intense drought sweeping across the region.

Wild animals have suffered the worst, according to experts. Ibrahim Ali, from the Bour-Algi giraffe sanctuary, said the drought has worsened the situation for many animals.

“Domesticated animals were being assisted but not wildlife, and now they are suffering,” he said.

In November, Wildlife Principal Secretary Fred Segor told the newspaper that the worst-affected areas in Northern Kenya would be given priority by deploying water bowsers to assist the wildlife.

President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the drought a national disaster in September. It is estimated that more than two million Kenyans face starvation due to the drought, which is impacting half the country.

Kenya’s National Drought Management Authority has said that many parts of the country were in “urgent need” of food aid.

In recent years, the affected areas have been hit by locusts, flash floods and conflict. The problems have also been compounded by the Coronavirus pandemic, which has left many vulnerable people in the region unable to secure work.

The image of the dead giraffes was shot by Ed Ram for Getty Images.

Comments / 35

*Victoria Airmed*
2d ago

So sad , Having been in the presence of such mystic creatures it is horrible to see them like this. This climate is effecting the whole world, we need to quit worrying about wars and mask mandates and take care of the planet as a whole or else this will be our future as well and not to far off.

Reply(4)
16
Slim Customer
3d ago

All living creatures are descendants of their respective species. With this in mind, I cannot fathom the accuracy of how many giraffes are truly lost.☹

Reply
3
Fallon Vachon
2d ago

this photo doesn't look suspicious? Giraffes all clumped up in a pile? Not spread out at all? Its like saying an animal can't understand another animal is dead and eventually move on to find water. this scene makes no sense they may have been poisoned. Its really bad in Africa, because they eat crops or lions will kill cattle

Reply(5)
2
Related
natureworldnews.com

Man-Eaters: 3 Infamous Animals that Savagely Ate Humans

Although humans are the dominant species on the earth, our greater intellect does not protect us from being preyed upon by larger animals, known as man-eaters. Here are a few historical examples. A man-eater is a predatory animal that hunts humans as a pattern of behavior. This excludes scavenging corpses,...
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Unidentified Disease Kills Nearly 100 People In Flooded South Sudan

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reportedly sent a task force to investigate a mysterious disease outbreak that’s killed at least 89 people in South Sudan. Last week, the ministry of health reported that an unknown disease had killed dozens of people in Fangak, Jonglei State, a part of South Sudan that’s recently been hit with severe flooding, BBC reports.
HEALTH
Inhabitat.com

Endangered Andean cats found just outside Santiago

Chilean wildlife conservationists are excited about discovering a new population of Andean cats living close to Santiago. Experts think fewer than 1,400 of the Americas’ most endangered cats are left in the wild. Previously, conservationists believed the adorable wildcats lived only in remote, rocky places far from cities. But...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
BBC

Madagascar food crisis: How a woman helped save her village from starvation

Loharano's effortless grace belies the hard work that she is doing to stave off the tragedy that is unfolding in parts of her region of Madagascar. A prolonged drought in the deep south of the island has left 1.3 million people struggling to find food and 28,000 facing starvation. Some have called it the world's first famine caused by climate change, though this has been disputed.
ADVOCACY
The Conversation Africa

Moving African rhinos: what it takes to translocate an endangered species

Rhino translocations have become a critical tool in the arsenal for the protection of these endangered animals. Recently, 30 white rhinos were flown into Rwanda from South Africa and introduced into the Akagera National Park, in what was the single largest rhino translocation. It was carried out through a collaboration between the Rwanda Development Board, African Parks and tourism agency, andBeyond, and the South African private reserve, with funding provided by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
ANIMALS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Zimbabwe reports more than 200 anthrax cases in 2021

From the beginning of the year through November 7, health officials in Zimbabwe reported 212 human anthrax cases. No deaths have been reported. The latest cases were reported in early November –Nine in Gokwe North District (2), Gokwe South District (4) in Midlands Province, Goromonzi District (1) in Mashonaland East Province, Hurungwe District (1) and Makonde District (1) in Mashonaland West Province.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

African white rhinos flown to Rwanda to evade poachers

Thirty white rhinos from South Africa were flown by conservationists to Akagera National Park in Rwanda, in the largest single relocation ever organized. The relocation of the rhinos was conducted by non-profit conservation organization African Parks, the Rwanda Development Board and the And Beyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Giraffes#Water Shortages#Wildlife Principal#Kenyans
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Honeybees survive under volcanic ash for weeks in Canary Islands

About 50 days after the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands erupted in September, unleashing lava flows and destroying homes, churches and stores, a beekeeper returned to one of the devastated villages to see what the volcano had done to his hives. What he found shocked beekeepers and delighted...
ANIMALS
foodsafetynews.com

Noodle link investigated as children die in South Africa

Officials in South Africa are looking into the deaths of up to five children to see if they are linked to eating instant noodles. The Department of Health is investigating the possible food poisoning in Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Gauteng provinces. The agency met with environmental health practitioners from the...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Tigers, lions and monkeys found ‘chained, underweight and stressed’ in Philippines zoos

Big cats used as props for tourist selfies were found chained and malnourished, and monkeys and other animals were living in inhumane conditions in five popular Filipino zoos, investigators say.The animals, together with an orangutan, a bear and pythons, were said to be suffering in “filthy and barren” pens and video footage suggested they were showing signs of severe psychological stress.The creatures were among more than 100 kept in conditions that one scientist described as “utterly horrific”, alleging they amounted to “clear and obvious abuse”.Zoo chiefs, who say animals have died and are suffering because of a drop in tourism...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Wildlife photographer raises urgent funds to protect Africa’s ecosystems

Acclaimed American photographer and storyteller Drew Doggett is helping create Space for Hope this festive season by raising critical awareness and funds for Space for Giants, a conservation charity.For each donation made to the campaign, Space for Giants will send donors a digital copy of Drew’s extraordinary Mighty Tusker image as a thank you and to act as a reminder of the impact we can have when we work together.The funds will help prevent human-elephant conflict in Kenya. As elephants and humans coexist in ever more constrained spaces, the need for human-elephant coexistence is only intensifying. By constructing electric fences...
ADVOCACY
LiveScience

Biggest eagle to ever live plunged headfirst into dead prey to eat the organs

The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

382K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy