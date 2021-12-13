ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Mechanical forces shape the 'immortal' hydra

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydras are tiny creatures with regenerative superpowers: they can renew their stem cells and replace damaged body parts in only a few days. Now, researchers in the Tsiairis group have found that mechanical forces turn on key genes as the mighty Hydras regenerate their entire bodies from scraps of tissue. Understanding...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious Fossil Found in Siberian Cave May be Oldest-Known Sample of Rare Human Lineage

Scientists have discovered the earliest remains of the enigmatic Denisovan human ancestry to date. According to a new study, researchers have unearthed stone artifacts related to these extinct ancestors of contemporary humans for the first time with these 200,000-year-old bones. Denisovans. Denisovans, an extinct branch of the human family tree,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New research explains Earth's peculiar chemical composition

Earth's surface environment hosts large reservoirs of hydrogen (H, mainly in the form of water, H2O), nitrogen (in atmospheric N2) and carbon (mainly in carbonate rocks). H, N and C are sometimes called "volatile" elements, or simply "volatiles," by geoscientists because many of the simple compounds they form are gases at standard temperature and pressure. However, the distribution of these volatiles on Earth is skewed relative to their abundance in the materials Earth is thought to have formed. These volatile elements are major components of the atmosphere and oceans and key elements for life; thus, understanding the origin of Earth's volatile composition is crucial for understanding how Earth developed a habitable environment. A new study led by Haruka Sakuraba of Tokyo Institute of Technology and Hiroyuki Kurokawa of the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at Tokyo Institute of Technology shows how dramatic events during Earth's formation process itself can account for these observations.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Science Advances#Immortal#Cancer#Hydras#Fmi#Ph D
Phys.org

Newly discovered cave snail with spiky teeth

Finding transparent snails with a length of only a few millimeters on muddy cave walls is no easy feat. "Nevertheless, we succeeded in collecting 57 gastropod populations from various caves in northern Spain. We have now studied them, both in terms of morphology and molecular genetics," explains Dr. Adrienne Jochum of the Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum in Frankfurt and the Natural History Museum and University in Bern, and she continues, "These snails exemplify the as yet undiscovered diversity in the caves of northern Spain."
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

Fossil find reveals giant prehistoric 'thunder birds' were riddled with bone disease

Until around 45,000 years ago, Australia was home to Genyornis newtoni, a fearsomely huge bird weighing roughly 230kg – almost six times as much as an emu – and standing 2 metres tall. This giant, from a unique group of Australian flightless birds called the dromornithids or “thunder birds”, was among the largest birds that have ever lived. And then, along with many of Australia’s other “megafaunal” species, it disappeared, for reasons that still remain debated. Read more: New research reveals the origin of Australia’s...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Deep mantle krypton reveals Earth's outer solar system ancestry

Krypton from the Earth's mantle, collected from geologic hot spots in Iceland and the Galapagos Islands, reveals a clearer picture of how our planet formed, according to new research from the University of California, Davis. The different isotopes of krypton are chemical fingerprints for scientists sleuthing out the ingredients that...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers make major discovery in the animal kingdom

Researchers recently made a major discovery—14 new species of shrews, which is the largest number of new mammals described in a scientific paper since 1931. After a decade-long journey taking inventory of Indonesian shrews living on the island of Sulawesi, a group of scientists led by LSU mammologist Jake Esselstyn has identified 14 new endemic species.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

First millipede with more than 1,000 legs discovered

The discovery of the first millipede with more than 1,000 legs is reported in Scientific Reports this week. Prior to this, no millipede had been found with more than 750 legs. Paul Marek and colleagues discovered the millipede 60 meters underground in a drill hole created for mineral exploration in the mining area of the Eastern Goldfields Province of Australia. It has 1,306 legs—more than any other animal—and belongs to a new species that has been named Eumillipes persephone. The millipede's name derives from the Greek word eu- (true), the Latin words mille (thousand) and pes (foot), and references the Greek goddess of the underworld, Persephone. The authors measured four members of the new species and found that they have long, thread-like bodies consisting of up to 330 segments and are up to 0.95mm wide and 95.7mm long. They are eyeless, have short legs, and cone-shaped heads with antennae and a beak.
WILDLIFE
UPI News

Study: Hydras regenerate heads by changing way their genes are regulated

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of California, Irvine on Wednesday revealed how Hydras, a group of small aquatic animals, can regenerate their own heads. The animals, which are known to have up to 50 heads do not appear to die due to age, or to age at all, use a process to replicate their heads called epigenetics, the researchers said in an article published Wednesday by the journal Genome Biology and Evolution.
WILDLIFE
Newswise

Seeing Shapes

Newswise — For most of us, vision is a major part of how we perceive the world, as it provides a constant stream of information about the objects that surround us. Yet there’s a lot scientists still don’t know about how our brains gather and integrate this information into the cohesive images that we see.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study combines climatic, tectonic models to explain Andean conundrum

The Andes Mountains are much taller than plate tectonic theories predict they should be, a fact that has puzzled geologists for decades. Mountain-building models tend to focus on the deep-seated compressional forces that occur when tectonic plates collide and send rocks skyward. A new study demonstrates how modern top-down models that account for climate-related factors combined with traditional bottom-up tectonic models can help uncover the perplexing history of the Andes Mountains.
EARTH SCIENCE
IGN

Perpetual Mechanical Array

This Genshin Impact guide contains information on how to defeat the boss, Perpetual Mechanical Array located in Inazuma. The Perpetual Mechanical Array is kind of a tricky boss that can catch you off guard. In addition, this guide will also provide several tips and tricks that will help you take down the Perpetual Mechanical Array, as well as the rewards on offer.
VIDEO GAMES
insidescience.org

How Hydra Regrow Their Heads

(Inside Science) -- For decades, hydra -- tiny aquatic animals that look like floating tubes with arms -- have been synonymous with the quest for longevity. Now, a new paper maps the ways hydra can regenerate their heads by changing how their genes are regulated. Many animals can grow back...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Characterizing a crystal structure of a californium metallocene

A team of researchers working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico has successfully characterized a crystal structure of a californium metallocene. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their carefully orchestrated process and the characteristics of the crystal structure they created. Julie Niklas and Henry La Pierre with the Georgia Institute of Technology, give an overview of the history of actinide metallocene study and outline the work done by the team in New Mexico in a News and Views piece published in the same journal issue.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy