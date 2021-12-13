ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Battlefield 2042: Best SVK marksman rifle loadout

By Kurt Perry
pcinvasion.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing quite says Battlefield like camping with a sniper rifle or a DMR. It may frustrate other players, but there’s no doubting the value that a skilled marksman can bring to just about any team. Right now the best marksman rifle in Battlefield 2042 is the SVK. So those who are...

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

Related
pcinvasion.com

Amazon Games announces early release date for Lost Ark

Lost Ark, the Korean-made isometric action MMORPG, was scheduled to release in the West on March 31, 2022, leaving players with a substantial wait between its recent beta and the full launch. However, at The Game Awards 2021, Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG announced that Lost Ark will release more than a month earlier on February 11, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Best RAM-7 loadout and class setup in Warzone

Wanna get back to using the RAM-7, but not sure how to set it up? We have the solution. The RAM-7 has long been one of Warzone Pacific’s most slept-on guns by some players, despite its constant place as a powerful gun to have in your loadout. Maybe it’s because the RAM-7 has never been ridiculously overpowered and has always sat somewhere in the more modest range of the top tier guns, but I’m here to tell you to give it a go. Here’s the best RAM-7 loadout in Warzone.
TECHNOLOGY
pcinvasion.com

Warhammer: 40,000 Space Marine 2 has been announced with a trailer

Last night, The Game Awards 2021 took place. As always, there were some announcements of brand new games and new trailers for upcoming titles. During the show, viewers were treated to a closer look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. But perhaps the most surprising announcement was a sequel to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. With it being a decade since the first Space Marine launched, fans were left with very little hope that the franchise would return. The reveal of Space Marine 2, along with a trailer, has seen all our Christmases come at once.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Best STG44 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Already one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the STG44’s transition into Warzone Pacific ultimately continues its dominance in the franchise. As the battle royale’s Caldera map is more spread out, promoting medium to long-range combat, this top-tier assault rifle will need to be greatly modified in order for it to supply damage at a distance without facing major recoil.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sniper Rifle#Marksman#Loadout#Battlefield 2042#Invasion#Ea
gamingintel.com

Best Automaton Loadout for Caldera – Warzone Pacific

Warzone Pacific is finally here with its Caldera map and we bring you the best loadout for one of its most accessible weapons, the Automaton. Those looking forward to playing this game will have to wait no more! Warzone Pacific is here and there is even some gameplay already available.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best Cooper Carbine loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Season one of Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally here and it’s brought some new toys for Gunsmith masters to have fun with. The first new gun added to Vanguard after launch, the Cooper Carbine, is an assault rifle that should immediately find itself in loadouts for players online. It could even find success in Warzone with the right set of attachments.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Best Akimbo Top Break Pistol Loadout for Caldera – Warzone Pacific

There’s a new king of secondary weapons in Caldera – find out the best Akimbo Top Break loadout in Warzone Pacific. Players are loving the new Warzone Pacific update and the vibrant new map, Caldera. However, this new map has brought back the unwelcome return of an overpowered weapon.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Destiny 2: Grasp of Avarice full dungeon guide

The Grasp of Avarice is a new dungeon in Destiny 2. You’ll have access to it if you own the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack. This takes you back to a familiar location and your first completion even nets you the mighty Gjallarhorn. Here’s our Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice dungeon guide to help you with the puzzles, bosses, buffs, and your visit to the Loot Cave.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pcinvasion.com

Arc Raiders revealed as a free-to-play cooperative shooter

It’s time to enlist all of your friends to join the barracks. Arc Raiders was revealed last night during The Game Awards. It’s set to test your co-op and third-person FPS skills, as you and your friends “resist the onslaught of the ARC.” These beasts are ruthless mechanized dangers sent from space, and you must dispatch of them with your favorite frenemies.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Shadow of Mordor creators reveal an open-world Wonder Woman game

Out of all the “WORLD PREMIERE” announcements that came out of The Game Awards last week, the one from Monolith Productions ranked as among the most surprising. The studio that brought us the two excellent Middle-earth: Shadow games has shifted its lidless eye to the DC Universe. Monolith and Warner Bros. Games have announced an open-world Wonder Woman game, and brought a teaser trailer along for your viewing pleasure.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Dune: Spice Wars, upcoming RTS with 4X elements revealed with a trailer

The Game Awards 2021 was so packed with game announcements that there was hardly any time for awards. Not that we’re complaining. New games and progress on titles in development are what we tuned in for. One of the new titles revealed with a trailer at the ceremony was Dune: Spice Wars. You can check out footage of the real-time strategy with 4X elements down below.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Homeworld 3 gameplay first look revealed at The Game Awards 2021

The pre-show of The Game Awards 2021 delivered some out-of-this-world news for fans of space RTS fans. Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing revealed a first look gameplay trailer for Homeworld 3. This is also the deepest look at Homeworld 3 to date. We were also told that the next chapter in the epic Homeworld saga will have space battles that play out on an even larger and more ambitious scale.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fatesworn expansion out today on PC

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, the remastered version of the original reckoning, received its first expansion today, Fatesworn. A new enemy threatens Amalur. It’s up to you, the Fateless One, to wade into the chaos and, once again, be the hero of the realm. Or the kingdoms. There’s a load of new content to enjoy, plus you’ll get some new tools to help you with your quest.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Total War Saga: Troy – Rhesus and Memnon DLC — Is it worth it?

When the Mythos expansion came out a couple of months ago, I thought that was it for Total War Saga: Troy. Indeed, I had considered it the complete experience for those who want the most out of the game. Little did I know that we’d see two more characters with the new Total War Saga: Troy – Rhesus & Memnon DLC. It releases today via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Halo Infinite: Guides and features hub

After six years, Halo Infinite is out. Both its online multiplayer and full campaign are available to play, and the word is that it’s a great package overall. There is still some work to be done, and features to be implemented, but things are at last looking up for the Master Chief. Halo Infinite takes place more than a year after Halo 5: Guardians. The Chief finds himself stranded on a Banished-controlled Zeta Halo. He teams up with a familiar-looking AI, called the Weapon. They, along with the Pelican pilot Echo 216, fight to regain control of the ring while rescuing scattered UNSC marines. There are dangers and mysteries luring around every corner. And, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. Here is our Halo Infinite guides and features hub to help introduce you to the world and discover some things it hides.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Dolmen preview — Even more sci-fi Souls

Dark Souls gave way to The Surge. The Surge gave way to Hellpoint. Now, Dolmen is here to give us yet another sci-fi Souls-like. The game is set for release next year, and I got to take a hard look at an early build to see what sort of horrible deaths await players when it becomes available. This preview build features an early area, plus a teleport to a mid-game section after beating a boss. There’s another boss at the end of that, so my playtime here won’t exactly paint a complete picture.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Thirsty Suitors is a multi-genre mashup game from Outerloop Games

The Game Awards 2021 started the video game reveals right out of the gate. Even before the big event kicked off, there were multiple some world premieres during what is technically the pre-show. One of those announcements was a new title from Outerloop Games and published by Annapurna Interactive, Thirsty Suitors.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy