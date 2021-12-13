ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Fraudsters offering £40 fake fit-to-fly certificates to dodge omicron travel rules

By Grace Almond
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oslA_0dLTCqlk00

Fraudsters are selling fake fit-to-fly certificates for £40 to passengers wanting to dodge Covid travel rules in a social media scam described by government officials as “completely unacceptable.”

An investigation by Brighton newspaper The Argus has found an online laboratory claiming to perform 36,000 tests per month, promising “private and secure results”.

Anyone travelling to the UK from non-red-list countries must show a negative test, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the scam was “completely unacceptable” and urged anyone with a fake test to contact Action Fraud, the Citizens Advice Bureau or the UK Accreditation Service.

“Members of the public are strongly encouraged to find a test provider via the appropriate Gov.uk list to ensure they meet the government’s minimum standard,” a spokesperson said.

“Our utmost priority is protecting the health of the public and reducing the risk of new variants, such as Omicron, spreading.”

The Argus investigation centred on an advert found on Facebook Marketplace. An undercover reporter posed as an interested buyer trying to travel to Germany and was offered a certificate “without the test” by someone claiming to be an expert with access to a laboratory in the UK.

The fraudster later admitted he was trying to make a “little bit of money.”

Facebook has since removed the advert and says it does “not allow the sale of Covid-19 test kits” at all.

A spokesman said: “We do not allow the sale of Covid-19 test kits on Facebook Marketplace and we swiftly removed the listing brought to our attention.”

On Sunday, an additional 1,239 confirmed cases of the omicron variant were reported in the UK. In a TV announcement, the prime minister said anyone aged 18 and over would have access to the vaccine booster programme by the end of the year.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Covid: New Omicron travel rules come into force

People coming to the UK must show proof of a negative Covid test before they travel, as new rules to limit spread of the Omicron variant come into effect. Contacts of a suspected Omicron case are already required to self-isolate for 10 days, including the fully vaccinated. There are currently...
TRAVEL
The Independent

100 people referred to Gardai for dodging new travel rules since Sunday

One hundred passengers have entered Ireland without a negative Covid-19 test since new rules were introduced on Sunday, an Oireachtas committee has heard.Fears over the Omicron variant brought about the introduction of fresh restrictions on travel, requiring all travellers to Ireland from overseas to have a negative PCR or antigen test.The Oireachtas Committee on Transport heard on Wednesday that since the rules came into effect, 100 passengers arriving at Dublin Airport have been referred to Gardai for failure to comply.Those arriving without tests were required to undergo a Covid-19 test and self-isolate.Despite the arrival of passengers without negative tests, the...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

UK tightens travel testing rules amid omicron concerns

Britain's government tightened travel restrictions Saturday amid concerns about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, saying all travelers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board their flight. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new rules will apply from 4 a.m. London time Tuesday.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Warnings over fake ‘NHS’ emails offering non-existent omicron test

Alarms have been sounded over a fake “NHS” Covid email in circulation that attempts to scam people out of money.Fraudsters are sending out emails that pretend to offer an omicron variant-specific PCR test – which does not exist.Clicking on the link in the email leads to a fake NHS website that requests bank details from the email recipient.It falsely claims that the tests will allow recipients to “travel freely and safely” and that those who are not tested will be forced to self-isolate at home – which is also not true.The Department for Education (DfE) is one organisation that has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Dodge Omicron Travel#Covid#Brighton#Argus#Dhsc#Action Fraud#Facebook Marketplace
The Independent

France to toughen rules for travellers from UK due to Omicron fears

France is introducing tougher rules for travellers from the UK in an attempt to counter the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a government spokesman has said.From midnight on Friday, people arriving from Britain will be required to show a negative Covid test that is less than 24 hours old, to test again upon arrival and self-isolate for seven days, although that can be reduced to 48 hours if the second test is negative.Tourism trips will be limited.#Omicron | nouvelles conditions de déplacement 🇬🇧🇲🇫 à partir de samedi 0h. Les ressortissants français, leurs conjoints et leurs enfants peuvent toujours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron variant: What are the latest travel rules?

The spread of the Omicron variant, which emerged in southern Africa, has prompted the Government to make changes to travel rules. Yesterday Sajid Javid announced tightened requirements that will become active from 4am on Tuesday 7 December. Travellers will need to submit evidence of a negative lateral flow or PCR...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travellers locked in quarantine hotels to be told when they will be released

Travellers detained in quarantine hotels will be told later today when they will be released, a senior official said.Jonathan Mogford, who is responsible for the managed quarantine service at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), was questioned about reports some people were fleeing the hotels after the red list was scrapped in England at 4am.Mr Mogford told the Commons Transport Committee: “The standard practice has been that if you have started hotel quarantine, you need to complete it.We need to make sure we are not releasing Covid or Omicron-positive guests immediatelyJonathan Mogford, UK Health Security Agency“For this de-listing, where Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron surge likely to make government miss Covid booster jab target, officials say

PM Boris Johnson will miss his target to offer all adults a Covid booster jab by the end of this month, according to government officials.As the tide of Omicron cases becomes larger, millions of people will be unable to get jabbed over the coming weeks if they fall ill with the virus, a source of the i newspaper has said.Those who contract Covid will not be able to get their booster until at least the end of January, due to a compulsory 28-day wait after testing positive to ensure that they are no longer infected.Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
The Independent

New Covid mask rules in the UK: Everywhere you need to wear a face covering

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced face mask restrictions in some settings to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 as it continues to spread and overall case numbers climb in the run-up to Christmas.The prime minister initially announced the news at a press conference on Saturday 27 November, also saying that booster vaccines would soon be made available to younger adults and the period between second and third jabs shortened from two to three months, in accordance with expert advice.As Omicron began to establish its presence in Britain, Mr Johnson was forced to tighten the rules a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson defends new Omicron travel rules

Boris Johnson has denied a scientist’s allegation that introducing travel restrictions to slow the spread of Omicron is like “shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted”.The Prime Minister insisted the UK was the first country to take “decisive measures” in relation to the new strain.From Tuesday all travellers arriving in England will be required to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test in an attempt to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.We’re still waiting to see exactly how dangerous it isBoris JohnsonNigeria was added to the red list at 4am on Monday, and arrivals from the African country must...
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

New rules for travellers aim to slow down transmission of Omicron

The Health Secretary acknowledged the changes would cause disruption. New rules designed to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus will see travellers having to take a pre-departure test before travelling to England from Tuesday. All travellers will be required to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test, amid warnings...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
WEAU-TV 13

New travel rules go into effect in US as omicron spreads

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent the Oxford High School shooting that killed four. NYC mayor announces vaccine mandate for private-sector employees. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced that the city will implement a COVID-19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Zacks.com

Travel ETFs Fly High as Omicron Fears Ease

EATZ - Free Report) was the biggest beneficiary, jumping 7.6%. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (. JETS - Free Report) , and Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (. CRUZ - Free Report) gained about 5% each, while AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (. BEDZ - Free Report) rose 4% on the day.
STOCKS
The Spokesman-Review

Omicron divides Europe over plan to simplify travel rules

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is scrambling the European Union’s plans to simplify its travel rules, particularly as some countries move ahead with new unilateral restrictions. EU governments are split over a plan to shift the rules to base them on a person’s vaccination status rather than on case...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Experts warn against delay in measures against Omicron

Experts have stressed the importance of acting fast to tackle the spread of Omicron as an NHS boss warned that pressure on trusts in London is “mounting rapidly”.A number of scientific advisers to the Government spoke on Sunday, a day after minutes were published from a meeting warning it was “almost certain” there were hundreds of thousands of new Omicron infections each day in England.The update from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) also stated that UK hospital admissions with the variant were probably around one-tenth of the true number because of a lag in hospital reporting.Sage member Professor...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy