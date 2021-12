Researchers with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute have captured video of a fish that can see through its own head. It’s known as a barreleye fish and has rarely been seen in the past. The MBARI researchers managed to capture video of the barreleye fish earlier this month. The video was captured thousands of feet below the surface of Monterey Bay, off California. According to the institute, this is one of only nine times that it has managed to spot the species. Footage of the barreleye fish is rare Looks at the barreleye fish are rare, MBARI says. When it managed to...

WILDLIFE ・ 7 HOURS AGO