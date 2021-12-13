ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

AAA: Oil Prices Rebound Limiting Potential Gas Price Drop

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmSqQ_0dLTCOUk00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are still declining, but may not fall as far as originally projected, after oil prices regained strength last week.

Two weeks ago, AAA began calling for a potential discount of 20-30 cents at the pump, after oil prices plummeted 16% after Thanksgiving. The crude price drop was based on concerns about the severity of the emerging omicron variant and whether it would potentially impact global economic growth and limit mobility.

However, about half of that price drop was erased last week as omicron concerns seemed to ease. After falling from $78 per barrel down to $65 two weeks ago, the price of crude settled back up at $71.67 on Friday. Despite the increase, oil prices are still lower than they were two weeks ago, and pump prices have still not yet fully adjusted.

“After plunging two weeks ago, the crude market regained strength last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As a result, that 20-30 cent drop we were anticipating, could be more like 10-20 cents. Oil prices remain the main drivers of prices at the pump. So if oil prices increase again this week, drivers will again need to adjust their expectations.”

Pump prices are slowly declining. The state average slipped 3 cents last week and a total of 10 cents in the past 23 days. Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.27 per gallon – the lowest daily average price since mid-November.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.44), Naples ($3.35), Fort Lauderdale ($3.33)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.14), The Villages ($3.16), Punta Gorda ($3.17)

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
TRAFFIC
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.51 to $72.38 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.14 to $75.02 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.18 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. January natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw

Crude oil prices recovered somewhat on Wednesday morning after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 4.6 million barrels for the week to December 10. At 428.3 million barrels, crude oil inventories remain 7% below the five-year average. Last week’s draw compares with a modest 200,000-barrel decline in...
TRAFFIC
The Oklahoman

Oil and Gas prices effective Dec. 14, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $2.894; Mid-grade: $3.154; Premium: $3.369; Diesel: $3.146. Yesterday – Regular: $2.891; Mid-grade: $3.158; Premium: $3.373; Diesel: $3.152. Year ago - Regular: $1.886; Mid-grade: $2.135; Premium: $2.355;...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Traffic
City
Miami, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Miami, FL
Industry
Miami, FL
Business
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices edge higher as equities rebound

(Bloomberg) –Oil eked out a gain, climbing in tandem with equities, as traders weighed the Federal Reserve’s shift to tighter monetary policy to battle inflation. Futures in New York closed up 0.2%, reversing earlier losses of as much as 1.9% on Wednesday. The central bank said it will double the pace at which it’s scaling back purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, a move that was largely priced into risk assets already.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Drop#Oil And Gas#Thanksgiving#Cbsmiami#Aaa#Omicron#The Auto Club Group#Villages
investing.com

WTI And Brent Crude Oil: How Will Inflation Impact Prices?

Once inflation is set free, it never returns to the previous state. The fight requires fast thinking, but major banks still sit on the fence. On the global economic scene, major central banks still don’t really know which pedal to use – either the one to fight inflation (tapering) or the other one to keep taking their shoot of quantitative easing (money-printing) policies. Inflation, however, is like toothpaste: once out, you can’t get it back in again. So, instead of squeezing the tube too strongly, both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) are likely to maintain an accommodating tone this week, which could eventually benefit the price of black gold.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iheart.com

POLL QUESTION: Will gas prices drop?

After a year of surging gas prices, the new year may finally bring some relief for Americans. The U.S. Energy and Information Administration (EIA) is projecting a modest decrease in the average gas price for 2022, based on increased crude oil production. Of course, it could be argued that gas...
TRAFFIC
Bakersfield Channel

AAA: Average gas prices still near record high

(KERO) — Travel is expected to be up this holiday season and so too are gas prices. According to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch, the average price of regular gas in California is still near the record high set in late November. The average price of gas...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
abccolumbia.com

Gas prices expected to drop for Christmas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Santa came early this year, delivering lower gas prices just in time for Christmas. The national average price of gasoline is down 10 cents since Thanksgiving. According to GasBuddy, the national average on Christmas is projected to decline from today’s $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon, and even further into the new year.
COLUMBIA, SC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tampa Bay Times

Rising crude oil prices cut ‘discount’ for motorists

With crude oil prices rising again, motorists won’t get as big of a break at the pump as had been expected. Crude oil prices plunged recently amid concerns about how the omicron variant of the coronavirus could affect global fuel demand. That had been expected to decrease gas prices by 20 to 30 cents a gallon around the Christmas holiday. But the AAA auto club said Monday that the omicron-related concerns have seemed to ease, causing oil prices to go up about 10 percent in the past week.
TRAFFIC
Sidney Herald

Gas prices drop a nickel

Montana gas prices have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.37/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 2.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.15/g higher than a year ago. According...
TRAFFIC
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy