ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Supreme Court rejects appeal over press access in Wisconsin

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZm9X_0dLTCA8a00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIHss_0dLTCA8a00

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a conservative think tank over Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to exclude the group’s writers from press briefings.

The justices acted without comment Monday, leaving in place lower court rulings that said the decision is legal.

The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers, a Democrat, violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access.

Former Gov. Scott Walker , a Republican, had joined in the institute's bid for high-court review. Evers defeated Walker in 2018.

Last year, a federal judge rejected the group's arguments, saying MacIver can still report on Evers without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld that ruling in April.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker had urged the Supreme Court to take the case, arguing that the ruling in favor of Evers allows censorship because it permits picking and choosing which reporters attend press events that have long been open to reporters but closed to the general public.

The appeals court ruled that Evers’ media-access criteria was reasonable and he was under no obligation to grant access for every news outlet to every news conference.

MacIver had argued that Evers was excluding its staffers and violating their free speech rights because they are conservatives. Evers said they were excluded because they are not principally a news gathering operation and they are not neutral.

MacIver's attorney Daniel Suhr responded to the action by saying "politicians should not censor their news coverage by hand-picking who covers them.”

When asked to comment on the Supreme Court’s action, Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback referred to the governor’s legal filing in the case.

MacIver covers legislative meetings and other events at the Capitol as well as some Evers news conferences. But the institute sued after being excluded from a media briefing Evers gave for reporters on his state budget proposal in 2019. Evers wasn’t present, but members of his administration provided information to reporters on embargo ahead of his budget speech to the Legislature that evening.

The appeals court noted that a limited number of reporters were allowed into the event. Reporters from The Associated Press, along with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal, were among those present for that briefing.

Former governors, including Walker, also limited the number of reporters and news outlets that could attend budget briefings and other events.

Comments / 55

Independent life
3d ago

Hey, if it is legal for Lori Lightfoot to say she will only allow journalists of color, then how can this one be illegal?

Reply(3)
19
David King
3d ago

Right, freedom of speech is and has been under attack and now the supreme Court is assisting the left in their bid for socialism.

Reply(27)
32
Wade Peyrucain
2d ago

Well then. Maybe it’s time for conservatives to deny access to MSNBC, CNN, nbc, cbs, and the rest of the liberal leftist news networks.

Reply(1)
3
Related
NWI.com

Supreme Court returns Texas abortion case to appeals court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has formally returned a lawsuit over Texas' six-week abortion ban to a federal appeals court that has twice allowed the law to stay in effect, rather than to a district judge who sought to block it. When Pitman ordered the law blocked in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Chicago Tribune

Divided appeals court rejects United employees’ bid for emergency appeal in case over vaccine mandate

A federal appeals court has refused to prohibit United Airlines from putting unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave while a case challenging the airline’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate makes its way through court. In a divided ruling, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit rejected the bid Monday from employees challenging the Chicago-based airline’s policy on ...
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

US Supreme Court won’t end Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit from Wisconsin Republicans seeking to kill a redistricting case brought by Democrats, keeping hope alive for liberals that they can seek to block GOP-drawn maps through the federal courts. The nation’s highest court on Monday denied hearing...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Washington Times

Pennsylvania Supreme Court tosses school mask mandate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania schoolchildren may soon be attending classes unmasked under a state Supreme Court ruling Friday that threw out the Wolf administration’s statewide mandate that face coverings be worn inside K-12 school buildings. The justices announced the decision but have not yet issued a written opinion...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sand Hills Express

DOJ urges Supreme Court to reject Harvard affirmative action case

Washington — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to turn away a legal battle brought by a group of Asian American students who argue Harvard College’s admissions process violates federal civil rights law and discriminates against Asian American applicants. The high court asked the Justice Department...
CONGRESS & COURTS
shepherdexpress.com

The Supreme Court Is Poised to Eviscerate Women’s Constitutional Rights

The only real surprise in last week’s Supreme Court hearing was how openly all six Republican-appointed justices expressed their desire either to overturn or eviscerate a half century of the court legally protecting a woman’s Constitutional right to end an unwanted pregnancy. Republican appointees to the court have lied under...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Appellate Court#Democrat#Republican#The Supreme Court
Hutch Post

🎤Abortion remarks by Supreme Court justices indicate how they lean

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court heard arguments in which it was asked to overturn a nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years. The fate of the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion throughout the United States and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe, probably won’t be known until late June.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

The stench at the Supreme Court

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” That was the question Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked Wednesday as the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, after quoting the sponsors of the law, who said, “We’re doing it [passing this law] because we have new justices.” Dobbs challenges a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Dobbs is not just about Mississippi; it has become synonymous with the question of whether Roe v. Wade, the watershed 1973 case that legalized abortion, will be overturned by the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel Nebraska

Supreme Court hearing case that could change abortion limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are suggesting they may make sweeping changes to limit abortion rights in the United States. The high court is hearing arguments Wednesday in which the justices are being asked to overturn the court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Post

What the Supreme Court Would Gain If It Reverses Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden’s commission on reforming the Supreme Court did not make any recommendations in its final report. Biden did not ask it to. It did, however, show what is on the minds of legal experts of varying political stripes. What they are worrying about, more than anything else,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

476K+
Followers
121K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy