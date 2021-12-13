El Segundo’s Iconic Candy Cane Lane Returns

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being canceled last year for the first time since 1949 , El Segundo’s famous Candy Cane Lane is back.

The popular holiday tradition on Acacia Avenue, in which houses in the neighborhood are transformed into an incredible holiday light display for several weeks, has returned.

The event opened Saturday and will run every evening through Dec. 24.

The event had to be canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time in 71 years.