ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Brattleboro's Becca Balint adds her name to those running for U.S. House

By Associated Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

MONTPELIER — The first woman and first openly gay person to serve as the president of the Vermont State Senate said Monday that she's running to occupy the state's lone U.S. House seat.

Becca Balint, of Brattleboro, is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the position.

"I'm running because I believe that, even with the challenges of today, we cannot back away from fighting for each other," Balint said in a statement. "We have to deliver on some big promises for Vermont working families and that is going to take courage and kindness."

Election 2022: Lt. Gov. Molly Gray launches bid for Congress. Vermont has never sent a woman to Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJetC_0dLTC2A100

Vermont's congressional seat will be open in November. Democratic incumbent Rep. Peter Welch is seeking the U.S. Senate seat after Sen. Patrick Leahy announced he would not seek re-election after nearly a half-century in Washington .

Democratic Lt. Gov. Molly Gray has already announced she will seek the nomination for the House seat.

So far, no Republicans have announced publicly plans to seek the nomination.

Election 2022: 'Vermont families are struggling': Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch to seek Senate seat

'Uniquely positive figure': Senator Patrick Leahy's legacy of human rights, war reparations

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Brattleboro's Becca Balint adds her name to those running for U.S. House

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
City
Montpelier, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
City
Washington, VT
Brattleboro, VT
Government
City
Brattleboro, VT
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Welch
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Becca Balint
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

92
Followers
136
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy