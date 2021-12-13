Brattleboro's Becca Balint adds her name to those running for U.S. House

MONTPELIER — The first woman and first openly gay person to serve as the president of the Vermont State Senate said Monday that she's running to occupy the state's lone U.S. House seat.

Becca Balint, of Brattleboro, is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the position.

"I'm running because I believe that, even with the challenges of today, we cannot back away from fighting for each other," Balint said in a statement. "We have to deliver on some big promises for Vermont working families and that is going to take courage and kindness."

Vermont's congressional seat will be open in November. Democratic incumbent Rep. Peter Welch is seeking the U.S. Senate seat after Sen. Patrick Leahy announced he would not seek re-election after nearly a half-century in Washington .

Democratic Lt. Gov. Molly Gray has already announced she will seek the nomination for the House seat.

So far, no Republicans have announced publicly plans to seek the nomination.

