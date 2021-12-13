ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Terrifying video shows gigantic tornado being illuminated by lightning as it hurtles towards town

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e3GM1_0dLTBynL00

A now-viral video captured the horrifying moments that a tornado flickered into view as it hurtled towards a town in Kentucky.

In a CNN report, anchor Fredericka Whitfield spoke to Eddie Knight, who filmed the massive tornado as it was lit by lightning strikes.

“Well, we’ve been watching storms all night… I kind of watched this one coming up on the radar weather a little bit and noticed it was getting really bad,” Knight told Whitfield.

“I heard a noise and got out on the front porch and started looking towards the noise. And then I saw it [...]

Knight said he started to shoot the video because he believed it was coming right towards him, but it missed him. Unfortunately, his “neighbours up the road got hit really hard.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Knight said that he “didn’t really feel the air pressure drop” until he went to the basement of his home.

On Saturday, workers that were inside a Mayfield, Kentucky candle factory revealed their fear and how they cried out for help after a building collapsed on top of them in the midst of tornadoes that have swept six southern and Midwest states.

At least 79 people were confirmed dead after 18 tornadoes hit the states as of Saturday. It is believed to be the fatalist tornado Kentucky has witnessed.

On Sunday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned that the death toll could exceed 100, but later said it might be closer to 50.

Two of his relatives were among those who passed.

“We are still hoping for miracles,” Beshear told ABC News’ David Muir on Sunday. “We are finding people, and every single moment is incredible.”

States such as Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Tennessee have also been affected by tornadoes.

Comments / 8

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Harrowing video shows a terrified woman trapped in a Kentucky

The governor said it was “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky history.”Getty Images. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said that more than 50 people could be dead after a tornado hit a factory. One worker posted harrowing videos on Facebook of her pleading for help while stuck inside...
KENTUCKY STATE
BBC

Kentucky tornado killed dad moments after phone call

Katie Fields lost her father in the deadly tornadoes that hit multiple US states last Friday night. She spoke with him just moments before the storm hit. The family lives in Dawson Springs, a Kentucky city devastated by the twisters. The death toll in the state has risen to 75.
ENVIRONMENT
Newsweek

Tornado Photos, Videos Show Destruction Across Iowa and Minnesota

Photos and videos on social media show overturned vehicles and the carapaces of houses that have been damaged by tornadoes that have ripped through Iowa and Minnesota. One video shows damaged houses that have fallen in as a result of the tornadoes in Hartland, Minnesota. Another video, posted by Bryon...
IOWA STATE
Morganton News Herald

Watch Now: Pilot gets view of Kentucky storms, and more of today's top videos

A pilot flying at 45,000 feet came across storm clouds that wrecked havoc on Kentucky, meet the owner of the world's largest Christmas ornament collection, and more of today's top videos. Pilot flying at 45,000 ft. gets view of deadly Kentucky storms. Cameron Schmidt and Jeffrey Michlowitz were flying over...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
BBC

Kentucky tornado killed dad moments after phone call

Katie Fields lost her father in the deadly tornadoes that hit multiple US states last Friday night. She spoke with him just moments before the storm hit. The family lives in Dawson Springs, a Kentucky city devastated by the twisters. The death toll in the state has risen to 75.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Strong winds and tornadoes sweep through Great Plains and Midwest

A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest on Wednesday, closing highways in western Kansas, spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa and raising concerns about fires because of unusually high temperatures. The strong winds whipped up dust that reduced visibility to zero west of Wakeeney, Kansas,...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

The recent killer tornado's track is visible from space

During the night of December 10, 2021, severe weather tore through several US states, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. At least 70 tornado-like events were reported, and one storm cell was tracked on radar for approximately four hours as it traveled for more than 400 km (250 miles.)
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
David Muir
KCRG.com

Farms across rural Iowa hit hard by Wednesday storms

Xtream Arena Skate & Donate Event benefits Coralville Community Food Pantry. People have a chance to give back to the community while participate in a fun activity Thursday night. Updated: 3 hours ago. Contractors plan to build an office, commercial and apartment building across from the Cedar Rapids Downtown Library...
IOWA STATE
BBC

Our last phone call before tornado killed my dad

Katie Fields lost her father in the deadly tornadoes that hit multiple US states last Friday. She spoke with him just moments before the storms came. The family lives separately in Dawson Springs, a city in Kentucky devastated by the deadly tornadoes. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Kentucky tornadoes: Lost photos found 140 miles away

Days after tornadoes ripped through the US state of Kentucky, people are being reunited with missing items, with some found more than 140 miles (225km) away. More than 70 people died in the state after the tornadoes struck last weekend. Officials in Kentucky say they were the most devastating in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Lightning Strikes#Extreme Weather#Cnn#Abc News
The Independent

Tornado watch issued for five states amid warnings of ‘destructive wind gusts’ in wake of lethal twisters

More tornadoes may be on their way to the US Midwest, less than a week after the devastation in Kentucky.The National Weather Service warned on Wednesday afternoon that the potential new twisters could affect Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Minnesota.“ââA #Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of #NE, #KS, #IA, & #MN until 8 PM CST,” the NWS tweeted. “Severe, damaging winds are the primary threat, but a couple of tornadoes are possible.”The Weather Channel echoed that warning, adding Missouri to the list.“Widespread destructive wind gusts and a few tornadoes are expected into this evening,” the network cautioned in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

The jet stream took a sharp turn, and the US got unprecedented tornado weather in December – here's what happened

Extremely powerful winds swept across a large part of the U.S. on Dec. 15, 2021, hitting several states with hurricane-force gusts. Record temperatures helped generate tornadoes in Iowa, winds spread grass fires and dust clouds in Kansas, and wind damage was reported from northern New Mexico and Colorado into the Midwest. The National Weather Service described it as a “historical weather day” with a “never-before-seen storm outlook.” We asked atmospheric scientist William Gallus, whose office at Iowa State University was at the heart of the storms, to explain what caused the extreme weather and why it was so unusual. What happened in...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

'Dust Bowl' winds hit tornado-devastated western United States

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Less than a week after a swarm of powerful tornadoes devastated Kentucky and four other states, a freakish wind storm brought "Dust Bowl" conditions and gusts of more than 100 mph (161 kph) to parts of the Great Plains and Upper Midwest, meteorologists said on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Indy100

140K+
Followers
7K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy