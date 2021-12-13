Widow Of One Of The Victims In Fiery I-70 Crash Says She’ll Speak At Sentencing Hearing Of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

UPDATE: Judge Sentences Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To 110 Years In Prison For Deadly Accident

(CBS4) – The widow of one of the victims of a 2019 crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Mall says she’ll speak at Monday’s sentencing hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos . That’s the truck driver who caused the crash after his truck lost its brakes and was found guilty.

Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October on more than 20 charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide. He faces the possibility of dozens of years in prison.

Aguilera-Mederos maintains there was little he could do after losing brakes coming out of the mountains where he lacked experience, but video shows he passed a runaway truck ramp that he could have used.

Bill Bailey was one of those who was killed. The 67 year old was an electrical engineer. His widow says the loss was devastating, and that “the world is definitely worse off without him.”

“Whoever I become without him will be a different person,” said Gage Evans.

Evans says the driver shouldn’t have been on that route without proper experience. She says he deserves a prison sentence and was relieved at the jury’s verdict.

“He was found guilty of reckless behavior that killed my husband that was the most important thing to me,” Evans said.

After his conviction, Aguilera-Mederos told CBS4 “I am crying all the time, I think about it and I have flashbacks.”

He maintained there was little he could do after losing the truck’s brakes.

“When you lost your brakes your mind is blocking,” he said.

Since the accident, Evans has joined an organization that advocates for truck safety on the roads.