Connecticut will have proof-of-vaccination cellphone app

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut residents soon will be able to show their vaccination status using a cellphone app, though whether it’s required will be up to businesses, restaurants and other establishments.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday the app will be available by the end of the year. Lamont hasn’t followed the example of Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has reinstituted a statewide mask mandate beginning Monday.

Lamont says the cellphone app will give restaurants and stores the tools they need to determine what restrictions to put in place, if any. Rhode Island plans to roll out a similar app, and Massachusetts is expected to follow suit.

Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
CBS New York

New York Has 20 Confirmed Omicron Cases And Counting; New Policies Coming Friday, Gov. Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has confirmed 20 cases of the Omicron variant and more are expected, Gov. Kathy Hochul said during her COVID update Thursday. The latest count showed 13 cases in New York City, three in Suffolk County and one in Westchester County. Three cases were found upstate. “At this point, we are prepared to say what we have is community spread. It is not coming from people who have traveled,” Hochul said. WATCH: Gov. Hochul Gives Update On COVID, Omicron Variant In New York The Omicron variant has been found in more than 25 states and nearly 60 countries,...
CBS New York

CDC: New York, New Jersey Have Highest Spread Of Omicron Variant In Nation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the two states with the highest spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are New York and New Jersey. Fast-paced New York City is seeing a faster spread of the new Omicron variant, compared to the vast majority of the country, according to just-released CDC findings. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, not just the city, but all of New York and New Jersey ramping up cases of the variant. The CDC says the Omicron variant is detected in 3% of samples on average nationwide, but for New York and New Jersey, the...
cbslocal.com

New York State Indoor Mask Mandate Begins Monday; If Not Enforced, Business Owners May Be Fined $1,000

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mandate to wear masks inside any location that doesn’t already have a vaccination requirement takes effect across New York state on Monday. This comes as nationwide the average number of COVID-19 cases is up 37% from last week, with hospitalizations rising in at least 42 states, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday.
CBS New York

Masks Now Required Inside Businesses Across New York State, But Enforcement Remains To Be Seen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new mask rules took effect Monday across New York state. Face coverings are now required in all indoor public spaces, unless the business or venue requires vaccinations. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday the governor is “absolutely right” to push harder against COVID-19, especially as winter approaches and cases rise. The new statewide mandate is designed to have everyone following the same COVID rules from Buffalo to the Bronx, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. FAQ: Click here for more information from the state On the surface, it appears businesses were embracing the governor’s order. Signs were up Monday across...
FOX 61

CT COVID-19 Updates: Lamont says CT will rollout proof-of vaccination phone app

24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 6.8 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Connecticut. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 50 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 2, 578,263,565 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 176.2% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
North Country Public Radio

Hochul reinstates NYS mask mandate or proof of vaccination

Gov. Kathy Hochul has reinstated a statewide mask mandate for New York as COVID-19 surges across Upstate and overwhelms many hospitals. In a statement issued Friday, Hochul said venues have the alternative option of requiring proof of vaccination. The mask mandate will be in place from Monday until Jan. 15.
WTNH

U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman visits Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is going to be joined by Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration on Thursday afternoon. They will be holding a news conference in Meriden at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the impact of the recently approved federal infrastructure bill on businesses, including small and minority-owned […]
cnycentral.com

Residents and businesses react to New York State mask mandate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the weekend, the mask mandate goes back into effect across New York State. Businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. Many are still recovering almost two years later. The mask mandate going back into effect on Monday can seriously impact businesses all over again. Lauren...
