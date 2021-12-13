ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia adtech startup Sidecar, backed by $33.5M in funding, acquired by New York competitor

By Kennedy Rose
 3 days ago
Philadelphia advertising technology startup Sidecar has been acquired by New York-based competitor Quartile....

