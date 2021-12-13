ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Weather: Fierce Combination Of Wind And Snow Coming This Week

By Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MctwH_0dLTBY2Z00

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm in California on Monday will race east into Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday. Travel conditions will quickly deteriorate in the mountains and hurricane force wind will slam the southern and eastern regions of the state.

For the Denver metro area, the biggest impact form the storm is likely to be only wind. There could be a quick rain shower (yes, rain!) and maybe a few snow flakes on Wednesday, but no accumulating snow is expected anywhere outside of the mountains.

There is actually a better chance for rain and snow on the Eastern Plains compared to Denver and the Front Range Wednesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417sIM_0dLTBY2Z00

(source: CBS)

Mountain accumulation with this storm should top a foot for in the San Juan Mountains including for ski areas like Telluride, Purgatory, and Wolf Creek in southwest Colorado. Farther north, accumulation should be less with 4 to 8 inches on average for the Interstate 70 mountain corridor and probably a bit less around Steamboat Springs and the Rocky Mountain Nation Park region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SsN7D_0dLTBY2Z00

(source: CBS)

Unfortunately the storm track does not appear favorable for much needed precipitation in the metro area. The storm will move directly over Denver on Wednesday which means a westerly flow in the atmosphere. As the westerly wind descends down the leeward side of the mountains, it will work hard to keep the metro area since sinking air causes the atmosphere to dry. If the storm were to take a track farther south, there would be upslope winds on the north side of the storm which would overpower the downslope and cause precipitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nVxC_0dLTBY2Z00

(source: CBS)

So at this time, the chance for any precipitation around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins is 30% or less. But the chance for impactful wind is 100%.

Again, because the storm will track directly over the metro area, wind gusts should reach at least 50 mph on Wednesday. And for areas east of Limon and south of Colorado Springs, wind gusts could reach 80 mph. Hurricane force wind starts at 74 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUSPJ_0dLTBY2Z00

(source: CBS)

Similar wind is expected in the mountains where 80 mph winds will combine with the snow to cause considerable blowing and drifting. Visibility could be severely reduced on mountain roads and at top of most ski lifts.

After the mid-week storm departs our region Wednesday night, generally quiet weather will prevail through the weekend although it will be quite chilly on Friday as a weak storm passes. The mountains should get light snow on Friday but nothing should be able to reach the urban corridor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4Hv1_0dLTBY2Z00

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Woman Decides Branch That Crashed Through Her Ceiling During Windstorm Needs Holiday Decoration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – When hurricane-force winds ripped across Colorado on Wednesday, a large tree branch was torn off an evergreen tree outside Jennifer Ackland’s house and punctured through the roof. Ackland shared a photo she took that shows the branch poking through the ceiling inside her Colorado Springs residence. The photo also shows that she’s got a good sense of humor. (credit: Jennifer Ackland) Instead of despairing, Ackland decided to place some holiday decorations on the branch, which appears to be from a spruce tree. “What do you do when the tree comes into your house? Decorate it, of course!” she said when contributing the pic to CBS4 partner KKTV in Colorado Springs. Anyone who wishes to contribute weather photos to CBS4 can do so on the YouReport submission page.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
City
Limon, CO
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Telluride, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
fox9.com

Man killed by falling tree during Southern Minnesota storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - At least one person died as a result of the storms that moved across Minnesota Wednesday night. A 65-year-old man was killed by a falling tree in Haverhill Township near Rochester, according to Lt. Lee Rossman of the Olmstead County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Massive Tree Destroys Englewood Home During Severe Wind Storm

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A home is virtually destroyed after a massive tree fell onto it in Englewood. Englewood police responded to the home on Sherman Street south of Quincy Avenue on Wednesday. (credit: Englewood Police) Severe wind snapped the large tree in what appears to be the front yard. (credit: CBS) CBS4 spoke with the homeowner who is a teacher in Denver. They say they weren’t home at the time, but their dog was inside. (credit: Englewood Police) The dog is apparently okay.  
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Foot of Snow Forecasted; Average Temperatures around 20s-30s

Cloudy and seasonably chilly conditions will prevail today, with afternoon temperatures reaching the 30s. On Wednesday, a powerful storm system will dump heavy snow above the Cascade crest and in the Idaho Panhandle, as well as strong winds over the Columbia Basin, the Palouse, and the West Plains, according to the National Weather Service.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Southwest Colorado#Rain Shower#Extreme Weather
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Tennis Facility In Littleton Is No Match For Hurricane Force Wind

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Dramatic video shows the sports bubble in Littleton on Federal Boulevard near Bowles Avenue being dismantled by the severe wind on Wednesday. Julia Bell shared the video with CBS4. In the video, the structure, which serves as a tennis facility, is seen swaying with the video. At least one woman is heard swearing as the structure appears to be failing. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/12/Littleton-Sports-Bubble-video1-credit-Julia-Bell.mp4   Those at the bubble tell CBS4 the material ripped in half shortly after the video was posted. It appears the facility was vacant at the time, but it’s not clear if anyone was hurt. Hurricane force wind swept across Colorado’s high country, foothills and across the Denver metro area and then spilled onto the Eastern Plains. Thousands of Xcel Energy customers are currently without power.
LITTLETON, CO
fox9.com

100 mph wind gusts in Colorado

Wind gusts in excess of 100 mph were reported in parts of Colorado on Wednesday, December 15, as severe weather created dangerous conditions in the region. This video, taken in Lamar, Colorado, where wind gusts of 107 mph were reported, shows flying dust and debris drastically reducing visibility. Credit: Don Steerman via Storyful.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Damaging Winds Weaken With Smaller Front By Friday

DENVER (CBS4)- All of Colorado was blasted with wicked winds Wednesday! Wind damage was prevalent from the mountains to the plains. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/12/15/high-wind-warning-downed-power-lines-toppled-tree-arvada-golden/ As expected many communities were battered with hurricane force gusts which are anything over 74 mph. With the biggest gusts surging up over 100 mph for some. Credit CBS4 Rocky Flats wound up with 94 mph gust by late afternoon. Credit CBS4 Denver’s official gust at DIA came in right at 60 mph. Credit CBS4 Winds will be much calmer on Thursday but, wont go away completely. Credit CBS4 There is another cold front on the way by Friday. This system will be weaker with most of the wind and moisture flowing into the northern Rockies of Montana. While the weaker dragging cold front will bring snow into the mountains Thursday night. Credit CBS4 Snow amounts will be light Thursday night into Friday afternoon some mountain spots will see 1 to 4 inches of snow with cooler temperatures for most of the state. Credit CBS4
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

State Route 38 To Big Bear Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due To Heavy Snow

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — One of the main routes to Big Bear was shut for hours down due to heavy snow resulting from a large winter storm that blew through California from Monday evening through most of Tuesday. The road was reopened early Wednesday morning to all traffic, just after 6:00 a.m. Caltrans still recommended chains for anyone driving on mountain routes due to the continued hazard and freezing temperatures. State Route 38 was shut down Tuesday from Bryant to Lake Williams, cutting off access until further notice to and from Big Bear, according to Caltrans. Just after 1 p.m., Caltrans had...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
The Conversation U.S.

The jet stream took a sharp turn, and the US got unprecedented tornado weather in December – here's what happened

Extremely powerful winds swept across a large part of the U.S. on Dec. 15, 2021, hitting several states with hurricane-force gusts. Record temperatures helped generate tornadoes in Iowa, winds spread grass fires and dust clouds in Kansas, and wind damage was reported from northern New Mexico and Colorado into the Midwest. The National Weather Service described it as a “historical weather day” with a “never-before-seen storm outlook.” We asked atmospheric scientist William Gallus, whose office at Iowa State University was at the heart of the storms, to explain what caused the extreme weather and why it was so unusual. What happened in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning In Effect As Dangerous Gusts Bring Down Trees

CHICAGO (CBS) — A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. The warning now covers the entire CBS 2 viewing area with the exception of LaPorte County, Indiana. (Credit; CBS 2) Widespread wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per blew through the area Wednesday night, with isolated wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour expected. As of 10 p.m., wind gusts of 60 mph were seen at O’Hare International Airport, 59 at Waukegan, 54 at Ottawa, and 51 at McHenry and DeKalb. The strong winds will only intensify as a band of showers and thunderstorms comes in out of...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Colorado Weather: Damaging Winds Weaken With Smaller Front By Friday

DENVER (CBS4)- All of Colorado was blasted with wicked winds Wednesday! Wind damage was prevalent from the mountains to the plains. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/12/15/high-wind-warning-downed-power-lines-toppled-tree-arvada-golden/. As expected many communities were battered with hurricane force gusts which are anything over 74 mph. With the biggest gusts surging up over 100 mph for some. Rocky...
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Wintry storm to bring December reality check to Northeast

Snow is forecast to return to part of the northeastern United States this weekend, but rain will fall on other areas and could dampen hopes for a white Christmas. Last-minute shoppers in the Northeast should have rain gear in hand and others may need an ice scraper if they plan on hitting stores on the last Saturday before Christmas, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

After Potentially Record Warmth, Weekend Storm Could Bring Widespread Snowfall

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas up the snow blowers and dust off the shovels, winter is about to make an appearance. Thus far, we have had very little impact from cold and snow. Sure, we have had a smattering of cold days and even some light snow accumulation here and there, but true New England-style winter has yet to rear its head. Let me be clear, there are no blockbuster snowstorms in the forecast just yet, but a definite change to a more “typical” December weather pattern is on the way. Before we get there though, we make one final run at 60 degrees...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy