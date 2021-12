We have exciting things happening here at your library! We just had Turkey Tuesday, at which young and old alike created edible turkey crafts. Everyone had such a wonderful time! As the young ones crafted their oreo cookie turkeys, I waited patiently to photograph them. Honestly, I only looked away for a moment to visit with a patron creating a different craft! When I turned back to the children, the crafts were finished AND PARTIALLY EATEN! We all had a good laugh and I waited for the next craft to be finished, careful to instruct them not to eat until I had taken a photo! We all had a great time and I’m ready for next year’s Turkey Tuesday!

COMANCHE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO