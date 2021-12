Events took a wild turn last Tuesday when a brawl broke out between two lending companies at the Trade Expo in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Mortgage conferences and Trade Expos can be a dull affair when they’re not done right, which is why many try to liven up the event with open bars, celebrity speakers, fun raffle prizes, and enough food to keep you rooted to your seat. But, events took quite a wild turn last Tuesday when a brawl broke out between two lending companies at the Trade Expo in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO