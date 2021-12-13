Holiday Heroes Friday & Saturday At Rosauers

In the state of Indiana, more than nine thousand children were placed in foster care in 2019. Many children across the Hoosier state are dealing with the trauma of being removed from their homes and separated from their parents. “A Farm Place” in LaGrange aims to help those kids find refuge through animal therapy and companionship. ABC57 has a look at the organizations efforts to continue that mission by building a barn that’s so much more than just a structure.

