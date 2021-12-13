Sixers Rumors: Knicks, Lakers Reportedly Enter Ben Simmons Sweepstakes

The Philadelphia 76ers are still dealing with the Ben Simmons saga months after the disgruntled guard requested a trade. Following last year's disappointing playoff run, Ben Simmons decided that a fresh start would be ideal for himself.

Therefore, the Sixers were notified by Simmons' reps that the three-time All-Star would like a trade. At first, the Sixers attempted to field calls for Simmons' services, but none of the deals that Philly's President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey received were worth considering.

So, after a while, the Sixers attempted to lure Simmons back to the team in hopes he would play for them again. But Simmons was serious about desiring a fresh start, and he showed how much he was out on the Sixers by skipping out on training camp and the preseason.

Although Simmons technically returned to the team before the start of the regular season, he has yet to show face on game night. On Saturday night, the Sixers wrapped up their 27th game of the 2021-2022 schedule. Once again, Ben Simmons was not in uniform or even on the bench with his teammates.

While the star guard has been around the team behind the scenes, it seems he isn't on track to make his return to the court for the Sixers anytime soon. And recent reports have indicated that Simmons still wants to be traded. The good news for the Sixers is that talks have been heating up once again after everything has quieted down on the Simmons front lately.

On Friday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that talks have started up once again as December 15 approaches. Then, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday morning that seven teams are currently interested in talking shop with the Sixers regarding a possible Simmons trade.

The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers are among teams interested in Simmons, according to Charania. While Minnesota, Portland, Sacramento, Indiana, and Cleveland have all shown previous interest in Simmons, the Knicks and the Lakers are two teams that are new to the party.

While it seems talks are beginning to heat up once again, Charania does make one thing clear; it's unclear just how serious these talks are currently. In the past, the Sixers have talked shop regarding a possible Simmons trade, but discussions never went far since the Sixers' asking price was so high. As Daryl Morey's desired return for Simmons hasn't lowered at all, a Simmons trade could still be far away at this point.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.