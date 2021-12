What do you think of this matchup where it seems your team's strength is running the ball and theirs is their defensive front stopping the run?. " do not remember all the statistics. Obviously look, we are familiar with this team. They are very good, certainly a good defense and I have a lot of respect for them and what they've done over the years. It will be a good challenge. I missed the (home) game this year and I'm excited to be a part of this one."

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO