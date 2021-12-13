Weather Blog: Peeling away the clouds Monday
Monday: Starting off with partly to mostly cloudy conditions, and a few sprinkles off to the west. By afternoon skies are clearing out and sunshine prevails with afternoon highs mild in the mid to upper 40’s
Monday Night: Mostly dry and clear to start with a little wave of freezing drizzle through the Northeast Kingdom a backdoor cold front may spark a couple of sprinkles or pockets of freezing drizzle during the wee morning hours of Tuesday. Keep an eye out for a few slick spots especially in the higher terrain!
Tuesday: That back door front pulls away quickly and so do the clouds as sunny skies roll in for late Tuesday morning… afternoon high temps reach the upper 30’s which is a bit more seasonable for this time of year!
Wednesday: Clouds are increasing with an approaching warm front, that brings rain/snow showers by Wednesday evening. Afternoon highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.
-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley
