National Landing: Welcome to the Neighborhood!

Join us on December 15th at 10am for a land auction located at South Berkeley Volunteer Fire Company. The National Fruit Orchard property has historically been home to one of White House Foods outstanding apple orchards. With the development that has taken place in the West Virginia Panhandle, the property is now ideally located in the path of development. While it is located within commuting distance to Washington, DC, a person doesn’t need to go far for top-tier jobs, schools, and restaurants. Winchester, VA, is just sixteen miles south of the property via Highway 81 and the corridor is home to Amazon and Proctor & Gamble. State of the art schools can be found across from the property on the north side of State Route 51. The topography in the area is such that a person can find outstanding building sites and priceless views on any tract. Much due diligence has been completed to make this property ready for commercial, industrial, or residential development.

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO