ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Six Flames Players Enter COVID Protocol Two Days After Playing Bruins

By Logan Mullen
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Calgary Flames are putting things on pause after a COVID-19 outbreak made its way to the team. This comes two days after playing the Boston Bruins. The NHL has postponed Calgary’s games...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
NESN

Three Bruins, Including Jeremy Swayman, Added To COVID-19 Protocol

The Boston Bruins’ COVID-19 protocol now includes six players. With Craig Smith, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron already in the protocol, the Bruins on Thursday added Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic and Anton Blidh to the list. In addition, a team staff member was added to the list. According to...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Cassidy
NESN

Why Wednesday Is Noteworthy Date For Potential David Krejci Return

It’s not wholly clear if David Krejci intends to return to the NHL, specifically the Boston Bruins, at some point this season or beyond. Krejci is back in his native Czech Republic carving things up, while the Bruins cycle through a few different options at center to fill the vacancy up the middle he left behind. While the door has not technically been closed on Krejci returning — he didn’t file retirement papers with the NHL — there’s also not a firm commitment he’s coming back.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Seven more Calgary Flames players (and three coaches) enter COVID protocol

The Calgary Flames’ COVID-19 outbreak has gone from bad to worse. On Wednesday morning, the club announced that an additional seven players (plus three members of the coaching staff and additional support staffers) have entered the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol. The seven players make it 16 players...
NHL
NESN

Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Islanders To Win Premium Wireless Headphones

When the Boston Bruins visit the New York Islanders, hockey fans will have the opportunity to upgrade their audio options. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Thursday night’s Bruins-Islanders game can compete to win a set of premium wireless headphones by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#The Chicago Blackhawks#Western Canada#The New York Islanders
NESN

Canadiens Close Bell Centre To Fans; Status For Upcoming Bruins Game Unclear

The Boston Bruins are scheduled to travel to Montreal this weekend, but they very well could be traveling back in time, as well. The Canadiens on Thursday announced Bell Centre, their home arena, would be closed to fans as they hosted the Philadelphia Flyers that night. According to a statement from the team, Quebec public health officials requested Thursday’s game be played in an empty arena, amid “the spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases in the region.”
NHL
NESN

Flames Add Three More To NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol; Total Now At 30

If you thought the Calgary Flames’ situation couldn’t get any worse, think again. Calgary on Thursday announced it placed three more people into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The total now is at 30 between players, coaches and staff. The outbreak began after the Flames lost to the...
NHL
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lines, Pairings

Perhaps the element of surprise will give the Boston Bruins an edge against the New York Islanders. The B’s are hoping that’s the case as they’ll be shorthanded Thursday night when they face the Isles at UBS Arena for the first time. Boston will be without six players — Craig Smith, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Jeremy Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic — who have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol in recent days. Their absences force head coach Bruce Cassidy to patch together lines and pairings out of the remaining available players.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Health
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

For Bruins Who Have Had ‘Uneven Season,’ Time Is Now To Step Up

Now more than ever, the Boston Bruins will need to take the “next man up” mentality to the next level. The Bruins have six players in COVID-19 protocol, including three members of the top six. With the absence of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Craig Smith comes opportunities for Jack Studnicka, Oskar Steen and other newcomers to play crucial minutes for the foreseeable future.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Current Situation Is Pivotal Moment For Both This Season, Beyond

The opportunity facing some Boston Bruins players right now is one few have gotten. Six players — five forwards and one goalie — are in the COVID-19 protocols as of Thursday afternoon. That includes three top-six forwards: Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Craig Smith. That’s a lot of minutes up for grabs Thursday night and beyond.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Sending John Moore Back To AHL Was Not Performance-Related

The Boston Bruins liked what they saw from John Moore on Saturday against the Calgary Flames. For that reason, he was back in the lineup Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights. It was a little surprising, then, when the AHL transaction wire on Wednesday showed the veteran defenseman had gotten...
NHL
NESN

What To Expect From Jesper Froden, Kyle Keyser After Call-Ups To Bruins

With the six additions to the COVID-19 protocol for the Boston Bruins this week, prospects are getting some big opportunities. In response to Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman going into the protocols, the Bruins called up goalie Kyle Keyser and winger Jesper Froden from Providence. They join Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka, who were called up Tuesday.
NHL
NESN

Patriots Offensive Lineman Lands On COVID-19 List Ahead Of Colts Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots now have three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. New England on Wednesday added offensive lineman Yasir Durant, who joined tight end Dalton Keene and running back J.J. Taylor. Taylor has been on the list since Nov. 29. Durant landed on the list due to...
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy