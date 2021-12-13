ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 300,000 Shares of UiPath

By Chris Lange
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIGY9_0dLT9lWf00 One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Friday. This fund bought over 300,000 shares of robotics software company UiPath Inc. ( NYSE: PATH ), as the price of this ETF dropped more than 1% on Friday. Note that this fund is down handily over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 308,263 shares of UiPath. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $13.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 22% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Friday :

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES 17,400
ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE 96,903
ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI 82,963
ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 9,477
ARKK Buy SSYS STRATASYS 80,627
ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY 122,940
ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH 308,263
ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 20,569
ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE 18,000
ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA 25,377
ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 19,200
ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 27,621
ARKQ Sell TSLA TESLA 2,968

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
#Uipath#Regeneron Pharmaceuticals#Uipath Inc#Ark Innovation Etf Lrb#Nysearca#Arkk#Ark Invest#Arkg#Stratasys#Tsla#Tesla#Ark Investment Management
