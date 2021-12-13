Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 300,000 Shares of UiPath
One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Friday. This fund bought over 300,000 shares of robotics software company UiPath Inc. ( NYSE: PATH ), as the price of this ETF dropped more than 1% on Friday. Note that this fund is down handily over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 308,263 shares of UiPath. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $13.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 22% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Friday :
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|17,400
|ARKG
|Buy
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|96,903
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|82,963
|ARKG
|Sell
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|9,477
|ARKK
|Buy
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|80,627
|ARKK
|Buy
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|122,940
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH
|308,263
|ARKK
|Buy
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|20,569
|ARKK
|Buy
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|18,000
|ARKK
|Sell
|TSLA
|TESLA
|25,377
|ARKQ
|Buy
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|19,200
|ARKQ
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|27,621
|ARKQ
|Sell
|TSLA
|TESLA
|2,968
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
