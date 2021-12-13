ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
757Teamz boys basketball top 15: King’s Fork stays No. 1, but Bethel rises, Kecoughtan jumps back in

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago
Woodside's Jakobe Reed (30) attempts to dribble around Kecoughtan's Justin bass (3) during a game at Woodside High School in Newport News on Nov. 30. Woodside defeated Kecoughtan, 65-59. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

Here’s a look at this week’s rankings. (NOTE: These rankings are based on results reported to The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press):

School, record, previous ranking

1. King’s Fork, 3-0, 1

2. Landstown, 4-1, 4

3. Oscar Smith, 3-0, 5

4. Menchville, 4-1, 2

5. Maury, 2-0, 7

6. Cape Henry, 5-1, 3

7. Catholic, 6-1, 6

8. Bethel, 5-0, 12

9. Woodside, 4-1, 10

10. Norview, 3-1, 8

11. Hampton, 3-1, 9

12. Peninsula Catholic, 6-1, 11

13. Kecoughtan, 4-1, NR

14. Kempsville, 2-0, 13

15. Salem, 3-1, 14

The next five: Jamestown, Indian River, Princess Anne, Western Branch, Manor.

Dropped out: Western Branch.

