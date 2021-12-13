757Teamz boys basketball top 15: King’s Fork stays No. 1, but Bethel rises, Kecoughtan jumps back in

The last time Old Dominion played in a bowl, Jordan Young went on vacation. Then a redshirt freshman linebacker, Young and two of his current teammates traveled with the Monarchs as they faced Eastern Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl. Not only did the three not practice with the team, they didn’t even take pads on the trip. Their roles will be drastically different Monday when ODU (6-6) takes on ...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO