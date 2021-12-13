757Teamz boys basketball top 15: King’s Fork stays No. 1, but Bethel rises, Kecoughtan jumps back in
Here’s a look at this week’s rankings. (NOTE: These rankings are based on results reported to The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press):
School, record, previous ranking
1. King’s Fork, 3-0, 1
2. Landstown, 4-1, 4
3. Oscar Smith, 3-0, 5
4. Menchville, 4-1, 2
5. Maury, 2-0, 7
6. Cape Henry, 5-1, 3
7. Catholic, 6-1, 6
8. Bethel, 5-0, 12
9. Woodside, 4-1, 10
10. Norview, 3-1, 8
11. Hampton, 3-1, 9
12. Peninsula Catholic, 6-1, 11
13. Kecoughtan, 4-1, NR
14. Kempsville, 2-0, 13
15. Salem, 3-1, 14
The next five: Jamestown, Indian River, Princess Anne, Western Branch, Manor.
Dropped out: Western Branch.
Comments / 0