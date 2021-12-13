Horse Killed By DUI Driver In Lancaster County Crash

A Pennsylvania man ran four miles from a deadly, fiery crash involving a horse-and-buggy on Sunday night, according to Pennsylvania state police.

David Wayne Pulket, 41, Of Atglen, Chester County, was driving under the influence striking a horse-and-buggy with two people inside in the in the 500 block of Strasburg Road, Paradise Township at 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release by police.

Pulket caused serious injury to the two people and killed the horse, according to police.

No information on the extent of the people's injuries or what hospital(s) they were taken to was released.

He fled the scene, driving approximately one mile away, until his vehicle became fully engulfed in flames and he continued to flee on foot four about four miles, when he was caught by state police, according to the release.

Pulket has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F2 Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI

F3 Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed (2 Counts)

F3 Aggravated assault by vehicle (2 Counts)

M DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely - 1st Offense

M DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (BAC .10 - <.16) 1st Offense

S Careless Driving (2 Counts)

S Reckless Driving (2 Counts)

S Driving While Operator Privileges Suspended Or Revoked

S Driving at Safe Speed

S Fail To Notify Police Of Accident Involving Injury Or Death

S Vehicle Registration Suspended

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Raymond S. Sheller on Dec. 17 at 9 a.m., according to the docket.

