The Dauth family has been selling Christmas trees from the parking lot of the Montclair Beach Club since 1956, a holiday tradition that has spanned generations. For many locals, the holiday just wouldn’t be the same without a trip to Fred’s Christmas Trees, which sits on the border between Montclair and Clifton. And a second pandemic-infected Christmas in 2021 will leave many disappointed: Fred’s closed earlier this week after selling all its trees.

