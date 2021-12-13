Golden Globes, In Search of Diversity, Nominated No Black Actresses in Lead Roles

After issuing a new code of conduct, failing to meet its Black membership goal, and getting booted off of NBC, the Golden Globes are, somehow, back with another year of nominations, hosted by Snoop Dogg. Like years past, the livestream will announce the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s picks for the best in TV and film from the past year. Unlike years past, the HFPA recently announced via an open letter that the awards show will not be televised at all, and it is still unclear if it will be livestreamed in any way. Last week, HFPA president Helen Hoehne told Variety that Gabrielle Union rejected their offer to announce the nominations. So, to catch up: no actual awards show on January 9, 2022, and no real proof that the HFPA has made substantial change in the past year. The Globes are apparently focusing on reform and change in preparation for their 80th ceremony in 2023, but for now, we’ll just have to keep up with all the mess.

