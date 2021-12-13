ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes, In Search of Diversity, Nominated No Black Actresses in Lead Roles

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Globes are on trial for lack of diversity. So what did they do? They nominated not a single Black actress in a leading role. Their most obvious snub was Jennifer Hudson’s committed and soulful performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” She should have been a shoo-in for Best Actress...

BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Halle Berry Delivers Moving Speech During Celebration of Black Cinema: ‘Stop Letting Awards Measure Our Worth’

The Critics Choice Association held its fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television during an in-person ceremony on Monday evening at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, which will be the new home to the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 9. Hosted by Emmy winner Niecy Nash, some of the honorees included Jennifer Hudson from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing), Ruth Negga from “Passing” (Netflix) and the cast of Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix). Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Taraji P. Henson presented Halle Berry with the career achievement award to close the evening out, with Berry delivering a tearful and...
MOVIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Is Kristen Stewart No Longer the Best Actress Frontrunner?

I’ve already tackled Spencer’s floundering box-office numbers. It has just made $7 million domestically on a budget of more than twice that. During the early fall, Kristen Stewart was untouchable and the clear frontrunner for Best Actress. Now? I’m not too sure. Things have changed, her narrative has faltered. Yes, as we speak, she’s still the de facto frontrunner, but that’s just because the actress contenders this year are quite weak and no one performance has really managed to stand out as the one to beat except for hers.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 nominations: Complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday. The contenders for the award show were revealed by Snoop Dogg on behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at 9 a.m. ET on Monday. "Belfast" and "The Power of...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Showbiz411

UPDATING Golden Globes Nominees in Odd Year: Snub Jennifer Hudson for “Respect,” Nothing for “Nightmare,” Only Gaga for “Gucci”

The HFPA wanted Black nominees. They even paid Snoop Dogg to announce their nominees. But they snubbed Jennifer Hudson’s extraordinary performance as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.” Instead they nominated Marion Cotillard for the dreadful “Annette.” Cotillard dies halfway through the movie. Hudson’s whole soul is in “Respect.” Shameful.
MOVIES
heraldsun.com

NC’s Ariana DeBose nominated for Golden Globe for her role in ‘West Side Story’

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose has been generating awards buzz and praise among critics, and Monday she earned her first two major nominations of the awards season. DeBose, of Raleigh and Wake Forest, was nominated for her first Golden Globe Award for her supporting role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic film. The film was released in theaters on Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
Delaware County Daily Times

Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry. Just...
HOLLYWOOD, PA
Primetimer

Golden Globes ripped for "tainted" nominations

"Any nomination from that organization this year is tainted," a prominent publicity head working with a major studio contender tells EW of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's announcement of its 2022 nominees as it recovers from scandal. Indeed, the nominated actors have kept quiet. Another awards campaign mastermind adds that this year is different: "You focus on laurels that give pedigree and bring attention in a positive way. Given the conversation right now, (the Globes don't) feel positive. (They don't) feel like forward momentum." Meanwhile, an award-winning showrunner told Deadline this morning's announcement was "a joke, a pathetic attempt to gain some credibility."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

When Will Fat Black Actresses Get the Chance to Play Serious Leading Roles?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. A week ago, I finally caught up with Netflix’s The Starling, an American drama film featuring one of my favorite actresses, Melissa McCarthy. Watching her take the lead role as Lilly, a wife grieving over the loss of her child, was a novel experience. Over the years, McCarthy has been typecast as the stereotypical funny fat girl (read Bridesmaids, Spy and Mike and Molly). Starting with 2018’s Can You Ever Forgive Me?, however, McCarthy has started to move away from the funny side character to more serious lead roles. And she’s not the only one — rather, she’s part of a growing trend of fat white actresses enjoying more serious roles while their Black counterparts are left behind.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Despite All the Mess, the Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

After issuing a new code of conduct, failing to meet its Black membership goal, and getting booted off of NBC, the Golden Globes are, somehow, back with another year of nominations, hosted by Snoop Dogg. Like years past, the livestream will announce the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s picks for the best in TV and film from the past year. Unlike years past, the HFPA recently announced via an open letter that the awards show will not be televised at all, and it is still unclear if it will be livestreamed in any way. Last week, HFPA president Helen Hoehne told Variety that Gabrielle Union rejected their offer to announce the nominations. So, to catch up: no actual awards show on January 9, 2022, and no real proof that the HFPA has made substantial change in the past year. The Globes are apparently focusing on reform and change in preparation for their 80th ceremony in 2023, but for now, we’ll just have to keep up with all the mess.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Phoenix and Colman movies among indie Spirit Awards nominees

Joaquin Phoenix's "C'mon C'mon" and Olivia Colman's "The Lost Daughter" were among this year's indie films to earn Spirit Award nominations on Tuesday, boosting their chances for Hollywood's upcoming prize-giving season culminating with the Oscars. The Film Independent Spirit Awards are an important early marker for indie Oscar contenders.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Several Aussie actors scored nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes

Several Australian actors were left happy after the Golden Globes nominations were announced. Despite her casting as iconic sitcom actress Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos being questioned, Nicole Kidman has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama. Rising star Kodi Smith-McPhee scored a...
