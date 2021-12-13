The Star Trek Role That Was Actually Written For Robin Williams

In the 1993 movie “Mrs. Doubtfire,” you feel sorry for Robin Williams because he loves his kids so much that he dresses up like an old Scottish nanny to be with them. In the new Broadway musical based on that modern classic, you feel sorry for Rob McClure because he not only has to wear a rubbery face-and-neck mask but a heavy wool sweater and skirt over a big fat body suit made out of polyurethane or God-only-knows-what. It’s especially cumbersome when McClure replicates the restaurant scene from the movie where his Daniel character must go in and out of disguise to eat dinner with his family at one table and his prospective boss at another. In the movie, it’s funny. On stage, it’s just laborious and, yes, painful to watch McClure work so hard, tearing in and out of all that plastic over and over again.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO