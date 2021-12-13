ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Beasts 3's Trailer Promises Wizarding War And Some Choice Harry Potter References

By Mike Reyes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wizarding World of Harry Potter started to connect with the Fantastic Beasts films in 2018’s The Crimes of Grindelwald, thanks to reintroducing the world to Albus Dumbledore and Hogwarts. With an ending that tied Jude Law’s younger version of the future headmaster of the magical school pretty tightly to the...

thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter: 10 facts you probably don’t know about Dumbledore

Of all the Harry Potter characters who inhabit the Wizarding World, few are more intriguing than Professor Dumbledore. Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the most powerful wizard of his generation, and the only man Voldemort ever feared, Dumbledore casts a huge shadow over the Harry Potter movies.
Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Teaser: WB Wants You To Remember Your Love Of Harry Potter Before The New ‘Beasts’ Film Arrives

Fandom is a funny thing. If you love something enough, whether it be a superhero, a wizard, or any other pop culture icon, you can forgive some pretty egregious things. You know, like the idea of an entire franchise created by an openly transphobic author who spouts hateful things on social media frequently. But, by golly, people love Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, and they’re eagerly anticipating the release of the new film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer Returns to Hogwarts

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore promises to uncover secrets from the world of Harry Potter. In the trailer, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his crew team up with Dumbledore (Jude Law) and are brought to Hogwarts, the wizarding school central to the Harry Potter series. Along the way they will become embroiled in a magic-related heist, encounter new beasts and learn more of the backstory between Dumbledore and the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over the role from Johnny Depp.) The Secrets of Dumbledore cast also includes Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam and Katherine Waterston. David Yates is back in the director’s chair after helming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script, based on a screenplay by Rowling. Secrets of Dumbledore is produced by Heyman, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis and Rowling. Warner Bros. has scheduled Secrets of Dumbledore to debut in theaters globally on April 15, 2022.
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 13

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 13 is topped by The Unforgivable, a heavy legal drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 2, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 3, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 4. The very British kids' movie Peter Rabbit 2 rounds out the top 5.
“Fantastic Beasts 3” Teaser Trailer Monday

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that the first trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third of five planned films in the ‘Potter’ spin-off series, will go online on Monday. To promote the launch, a 2.5 minute clip has been released serving as a...
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’: Meet the Team Preparing for a Major Wizard Takedown

Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore returns with a hefty mission in the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third installation of the Harry Potter spin-off series hitting theaters April 15, 2022. “The world as we know it is coming undone,” Dumbledore warns. “Grindelwald’s pulling it apart with hate.” The trailer finds the wizard advising magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he prepares to infiltrate the army of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. We’re introduced to Scamander’s team of allies made up of his indispensable assistant, a wizard descended from a very old family, a school teacher, and a...
New Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer introduces us to Mads Mikkelsen's Grindelwald

The first full-length Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer has dropped, and it gives us our best look yet at the upcoming movie. The Harry Potter prequel, official titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, sees the stakes rise to the highest they've ever been for Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and co. We also get our first proper look at Mads Mikkelsen as the movie's main antagonist, Gellert Grindelwald – he replaces Johnny Depp in the role. "Our war with the muggles begins today," he promises ominously in the trailer.
WATCH: New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Trailer Released Today

The trailer for the next Fantastic Beasts adventure has just been released. In the trailer for The Secrets of Dumbledore, we see a young Albus Dumbledore not happy with the fact that Gellert Grindelwald is trying to take over the wizarding world. “The world as we know it is coming...
‘Lord of the Rings’ at 20: Why Peter Jackson’s Trilogy Was One of Hollywood’s Riskiest Projects Ever

After success with several small-scale films, Peter Jackson in 1992 told Variety he was looking for a project “that will really push me.” He found something that surpassed everyone’s expectations. This month marks the 20th anniversary of Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” which kicked off the 2001-2003 film trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. In 2000, Jackson told Variety “LOTR” was “the Holy Grail of filmmaking, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” In retrospect, handing this massive project to Jackson seems like a no-brainer: great material for a great filmmaker. But in fact, there were so many unknown...
Tom Holland Has An Idea For Who Dune’s Timothée Chalamet Should Play In The MCU, And It’s Amazing

Ever since his breakthrough performance as Elio Perlman in Call Me by Your Name, Timothée Chalamet has been on the rise in Hollywood, and 2021 has arguably been his biggest year yet. Along with starring in The French Dispatch and Don’t Look Up, he also played Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, giving the actor some blockbuster cred for his resume. Now Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has shared an amazing idea for how Chalamet could be included in the superhero franchise.
Fantastic Beasts 3: One Thing I Really Appreciate About The Direction Secrets of Dumbledore Is Headed In

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore has been released, so Harry Potter fans finally have some footage to absorb from this latest entry in the Wizarding World. One thing that definitely didn’t go unnoticed is the franchise’s continued commitment to telling the story of Dumbledore and Grindelwald, as well as the continued unraveling of what exactly is happening with Credence Barebone. We even saw that Jacob, a mere Muggle, received a wand for protection!
The First Trailer For The Long-Anticipated ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Has Finally Arrived

Potterheads, save the date. HBO Max announced just last month that a Return To Hogwarts television special is finally coming to our screens. Wonderfully, it comes 20 years to the day that the first installment of Harry Potter And The Philosopher Stone was released on November 16, 2001. Emotional fans worldwide can rejoice about our favorite trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson returning to where the magic began, for the first time, for the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter .
