How has the economy changed since the start of COVID-19?

So much has changed since the start of the pandemic. Restaurants have shutdown, people are finding new better paying jobs and some have left the workforce completely.

We talked to Paul Isely, Associate Dean of Undergraduate Programs, at the Seidman College of Business at GVSU.

He explained how the pandemic continues to change our economy and what it means for job seekers here in West Michigan.

We also looked at how schools are adapting to the new normal and a local doctor helped us debunk myths surrounding COVID-19.

