ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans dominate Jags 20-0, get 1st home shutout since 2000

By The Associated Press
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ywctn_0dLT74Uh00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans were on the other side of a turnover-fest Sunday, getting four interceptions that helped them beat woeful Jacksonville 20-0 for their first home shutout in more than two decades.

Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Kristian Fulton and Buster Skrine picked off passes from rookie Trevor Lawrence, who hadn’t thrown multiple interceptions in a game since his NFL debut.

The Latest: Tennessee Football Coverage
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoieL_0dLT74Uh00
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) falls to the turf after running out of the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7cpb_0dLT74Uh00
    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4hfr_0dLT74Uh00
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ga1ZY_0dLT74Uh00
    Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown, left, celebrates his interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017eLc_0dLT74Uh00
    Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) chases Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIRZq_0dLT74Uh00
    Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrates his interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yd4FB_0dLT74Uh00
    Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer speaks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the bench area during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee dominated Jacksonville’s offensive line. The Titans had been on the other end of turnover-filled games their previous two times out.

Jacksonville provided the perfect remedy for a two-game skid.

STAY INFORMED: Download: the WATE 6 On Your Side News and Weather Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
ClutchPoints

3 Jaguars takeaways from shutout Week 14 loss to Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars season has not gone as hoped. The owner Shahid Khan brought in Urban Meyer to take his first ever NFL head coaching position. They also drafted Trevor Lawrence #1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Running back James Robinson was coming off a break out season where he put up over 1,400 yards from scrimmage, with 10 touchdowns. This was supposed to be a step forward for the team, not only in the wins and losses, but with the look and feel of the team.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Nfl Football#Tennessee Football#American Football#Ap Photo Mark Zaleski
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

Steelers: Dark-horse Ben Roethlisberger replacement will skip his bowl game

A potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement will skip his bowl game. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been the subject of retirement rumors throughout this season. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Roethlisberger privately informed some people within the Steelers’ organization that he expects this season to be his final playing quarterback for the franchise:
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
NFL
WATE

WATE

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy