Tallahassee, FL

Farm Share to distribute food in region this week

By WTXL Digital Staff
 3 days ago
Farm Share is set to host multiple food distribution events in three Florida cities this week.

According to Farm Share, recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Sunshine Bend CDC

Wednesday from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 165 SW Third Ave., Madison, Fla. 32340

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Anderson Chapel

Thursday from 11 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 1301 Harlem St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32304

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Less Fortunate Matters

Saturday from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: Perry Primary; 1600 E Green St., Perry, Fla. 32347

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

