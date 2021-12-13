‘Spider-Man’ Box Office: Here’s Why ‘No Way Home’ Could Top $1 Billion

Is Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio actually dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? I’ll just come right out and say that I really think that he isn’t dead. And you know what? Even if he is truly dead, then that doesn’t matter. I mean, come on, after learning what we know about Spider-Man: No Way Home, I think we can now safely assume that anything can happen. Not only does that include dead characters, but dead characters from other universes. And when it comes to Spider-Man, his long list of rogues always come back to haunt him. And when they do, they have a tendency to team up and gang up on him. That’s evidently true after watching the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Speaking of that, I think we can expect Sony to finally deliver on the Sinister Six. No Way Home seems to be brining in multiple villains from two different Spider-Verses, but they seem one villain short to form the Sinister Six. I very much would like to see that, although I’m a bit skeptical on a movie for them. But if we’re talking about the Sinister Six, we have to talk about Mysterio. It’s not just the fact that he’s one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies, but he’s one of the original members of the Sinister Six.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO