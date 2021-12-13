ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

We saw you recently …

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yzf59_0dLT6jMu00

The Laurinburg Exchange

… at a Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Bonuses in time for Christmas

LAURINBURG — Scotland County School system employees will receive retention bonuses from the county this week. And employees who qualify will receive the state bonus in January. The board on Monday voted to keep Rick Singletary and Carolyn Banks as chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the Board of Education.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Kudos galore to those who contributed

The not-so-good news is that the Hometown Heroes for the Holidays effort fell far short of its goal this year. The great news is that at least 55 children in Scotland County will get a much merrier Christmas because of those who gave to the Hometown Heroes effort over the past few weeks.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
Scotland County, NC
Government
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Government
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected]nge.com by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton and Marlboro County, S.C.) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Broadband survey presented to county

LAURINBURG — County officials and the public got to hear about the Regional Broadband Study and about fiber Monday morning. The study is being done in the five-county region — Richmond, Hoke, Robeson, Bladen and Scotland — which has been going on for the past year and a half.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Laurinburg Exchange#Scotland County Board
Laurinburg Exchange

SCATS to get new full-time position

LAURINBURG — The SCATS program will be getting a new full-time position in the near future. During Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously voted to create the position at the request of Scotland County Department of Social Services Director April Snead. “I came...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Love reigns in Scotland

LAURINBURG – The success of the Love Project this past weekend has Denise Riggins thinking. What if the Scotland County community came together like this to help the needy?. That’s the seed that Healing Waters Ministries sowed after Saturday’s event at IE Johnson School. “The goal is...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Town of Dobbins Heights’ annual sleigh ride returns this year on Dec. 21. Each year, town leadership partners with Gold Leaf Carriage to supply the massive sleigh and towering horses which create a special Christmas experience. But the town was forced to cancel it last year due to COVID-19 precautions.
HAMLET, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Laurinburg Exchange

Shopping with a deputy

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office hosted its seventh annual Shop With A Deputy holiday event at Walmart on Wednesday afternoon. “Santa” joined the deputies and the children as they picked out presents. The Sheriff’s Office hosted 40 local children, who were chosen by the schools they attend.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Grace Unity Church reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into the church through a side door and stole five speakers and multiple microphones. Larceny. LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a city...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — A city firefighter has been placed on leave after being charged with assault on a female, according to Lumberton’s attorney. Lumberton Master Firefighter William Taylor Deese was arrested Saturday and charged with simple assault – assault on a female, according to an official with the Robeson County Detention Center. Deese was released from the Detention Center on Sunday.
LUMBERTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had broken into their storage unit and stole a 3,500-watt generator. LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole two 9mm Taurus pistols and an American Tactical .223 rifle totaling $950.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Pracht talks about career at SHCS

LAURINBURG — Was it CEO Greg Wood? Or was it CFO Matt Pracht?. “There’s been a bit of mistaken identity around the hospital since Greg showed up,” Pracht told the Rotary Club on Tuesday. Now I make sure to start conversations with ‘I’m not Greg, I’m Matt.’”
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

ROCKINGHAM — The Polar Express will return to Downtown Rockingham this December. The pandemic forced Will Wright, the Conductor of the Express, to reimagine what a winter wonderland could look like. Thus, this drive-thru event was born. Carolers, elves, the Grinch and more lined the sidewalks of downtown Rockingham...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Relay prepares for January kickoff

LAURINBURG — After two years of not having face-to-face meetings, Relay for Life of Scotland County is gearing up for its first in-person kickoff in January. The meeting will be on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. “We’re excited about being able to...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy