Earlier this week came the confirmation the production on Extraction 2 was set to begin soon for Netflix and now a video from set confirms that shooting has started. The Russo Bros, who produce the series (with Joe having written the script for the first time), posted a video on Twitter with star Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave making the announcement. Immediately are two surprising things about the sequel though, it appears to be at least partially shot on a moving train and also it's partially set in the snow. In their caption for the video, which you can find below, the Russos wrote: "Extraction 2 is coming in hot…or actually, freezing cold…"

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO