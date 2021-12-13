ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Security Guard Stops Attempted Robbery At Canada Goose Store On Mag Mile

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– An attempted robbery was reported at Canada Goose on the Magnificent Mile Monday morning.

Police said three men in a Range Rover pulled up to the store, at 800 N. Michigan Ave. just behind the Water Tower, and two men got out.

The offenders threw a cinder block into the window.

But they fled the scene when a security guard ran out of the store.

No arrests have been made.

Bill
6d ago

Good to see that the THUGS are driving Range Rovers!! When do we start shooting these criminals!!

KAYLA
5d ago

I must agree and (sad to say) my race African Americans are mostly self destruction especially to their own communities.

Maria Alfaro
6d ago

Here we go again bunch of low life thugs. its in the blood i guess

fox32chicago.com

Man smashes glass case at Chicago Lamborghini showroom, runs out with $1 million in watches

CHICAGO - Another day, another brazen robbery at a business in Chicago's pricey Near North Side neighborhood. This time, the target was the ritzy Gold Coast Auto Gallery. On Saturday afternoon, two people came to rob this showroom for Lamborghinis and Bentleys. One stayed by the door with a gun. The other used a hammer to smash a display case and grabbed a million dollars worth of watches. Ten customers including children were in the showroom at the time.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Searching For Two People Who Stole Millions In Merchandise From Gold Coast Rolls Royce Dealership

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for two people who robbed a Rolls Royce Dealership Saturday afternoon in the Gold Coast neighborhood, but it wasn’t the vehicles they were after. Police said around 12:11 p.m., the two offenders entered the business on the 800 block of North Rush, near the Magnificent Mile. Video shows a man in a grey hoodie remain by the entrance while the other, in a black hoodie, went towards a jewelry display case and used a hammer to break the glass. Then the man in grey pulled out what appeared to be a gun from his sweatshirt pocket....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bridgeport Woman Says She Was Carjacked By Same Crew That Struck Again Minutes Later A Block Away And Was Caught On Video

CHICAGO (CBS) — Video this week showed a woman being carjacked in broad daylight on a residential block in Bridgeport, and now another victim has reached out to us because of it. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Friday, Lisa Montesano said the same crew was moving fast and had hit her just minutes before. Montesano, 68, said police were responding to take her report after she was carjacked, but officers had to leave to respond to the second carjacking that was caught on camera. She cannot bring herself to watch the video of that second carjacking and hear the woman’s screams. “I’m still...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Women Steal Items From Two Magnificent Mile Stores, Use Stun Gun On Security Guard, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women stole items from two different stores on the Magnificent Mile Wednesday evening, and one of them used a stun gun on a security guard, police said. At 6:31 p.m., the women went into a business in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue – reportedly the Niketown store at 669 N. Michigan Ave. – and took merchandise, police said. Employees of the store confronted the women, at which point one of the women pulled a stun gun, police said. The women then ran off onto Michigan Avenue. Shortly afterward, the women entered another unspecified store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and stole items, police said. A security guard confronted the women, and this time, one of the women used the stun gun on him, police said. The women then fled, police said. One suspect was arrested by responding police officers, and charges were pending late Tuesday. The security guard who was stunned was treated and released at the scene. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man Charged In October Robbery Attempt At Orland Park Dunkin Donuts

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man from Chicago has been arrested for trying to rob a Dunkin Donuts in southwest suburban Orland Park in October. Orland Park police said, around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 22, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Dunkin Donuts at 15615 Harlem Ave. Two men had gone into the store, and as one of the was making a purchase, the other walked to the register while the cashier was distracted, and pulled out a handgun. The gunman then walked to the drive-thru window, in an attempt to steal the register, but while doing so, his gun...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Alert Businesses of Armed Recent Robberies In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning business Thursday of recent armed robberies in the Little Village neighborhood. In each incident, the unknown offender enters the business and displays a handgun before demanding or taking money by force. The incident’s locations and times: 4200 block of W. 26th St. on Wednesday, December 8 at 3:37 p.m. 4000 block of W. 26th St. on Thursday, December 9 at 2:40 p.m. 2400 block of S. Hamlin on Thursday, December 9 at 2:44 p.m. 2200 block of S. California on Thursday, December 9 at 3:20 p.m. 4100 block of W. 26th St. on Monday, December 13 at 2:19 p.m. The offender is described as a Black male, 20-39 years old, 5’9″-6’4″, 180-280 lbs., and was wearing all black clothing. Police remind businesses and residents to always be aware of their surroundings. report suspicious activity immediately, and if confronted by an assailant to remain calm. Anyone with information can contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot During Quarrel Outside Jewel-Osco In West Elsdon While CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot Is Working On Story Nearby

By Suzanne Le Mignot and Asal Rezaei CHICAGO (CBS) — Two of our CBS 2 colleagues were working on a story on the city’s Southwest Side when they heard gunfire erupt outside a crowded grocery store. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot and photographer DeAndra Taylor were in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco at 5320 S. Pulaski Rd. – in the West Elsdon community about a mile from Midway International Airport – when they heard what they at first thought was fireworks. But soon afterward, they realized they had heard three gunshots. Le Mignot and Taylor were parked in the Jewel parking lot...
CHICAGO, IL
foxillinois.com

Woman linked to aggravated and attempted robberies arrested

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A woman accused of multiple attempted robberies in Charleston is now behind bars. The first incident was at 9:21 p.m. on December 2 at the Exotic Smoke Shop, 904 Lincoln Ave. Police say a masked suspect told employees she had a firearm. They then fled the...
CHARLESTON, IL
cwbchicago.com

Oops! Men robbed a Lakeview Walgreens, then got arrested while waiting for their getaway train at nearby Red Line station, prosecutors say

Two men who allegedly robbed a Walgreens store in Lakeview were arrested after they decided to try to escape via the nearby Sheridan Red Line station. The cops arrived before their getaway train. Assistant State’s Attorney Calvin Astrella said the store manager asked Jaheem Hammond-Fields, 19, Antrawn Pierson, 18, and...
CHICAGO, IL
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Corner Market shooting and robbery attempt

A terrifying robbery at a busy convenience store has police looking for answers tonight. The robber held the clerk at gunpoint, then fired one shot, narrowly missing him. It was all caught on camera. It happened at the Corner Market at Seneca and McLean. "Very lucky, he was very brave."
WICHITA, KS
CBS Chicago

Among Numerous Recent Retail Thefts On And Around Magnificent Mile, Only 2 People Have Been Arrested

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police said a 16-year-old girl robbed the Niketown on Michigan Avenue this week, and used a stun gun on a security guard. This was just one of the recent retail thefts we’ve tracked here at CBS 2 as the crimes continue to spike, ravaging the city’s Magnificent Mile. Molina has been reporting on the issues with crime on the Mag Mile for months, and now she has learned how many people have actually been arrested in connection with them. The number is low. Of 10 recent thefts – some of them violent – that we’ve tracked in the city’s prime...
CHICAGO, IL
