Many fans are having a problem with Halo Infinite not launching on PC at all while trying to play the latest Halo game through the Xbox app. While one of the big draws of the Game Pass is getting the full campaign as part of the deal, which has now been fully released on all platforms, the Halo Infinite Xbox Game Pass PC version is just not working or playing for a lot of people. Is there a fix for the Halo Infinite PC Xbox app not running issue?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO