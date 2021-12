I can’t tell you precisely how far out we are from the 2022 MLB Draft, what with an unset Collective Bargaining Agreement and all, but I can tell you that we are roughly two months out from the first amateur seasons getting underway. That means we’ll soon see the top draft-eligible prospects in the country getting their final seasons underway, and the pre-season rankings will be scrutinized and adjusted further. Thus, I like to track the preseason draft lists, especially given that the Chicago Cubs are picking so high this time around (pick seven).

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO