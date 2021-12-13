ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Person in wheelchair struck by 2 cars, killed near Orangeburg

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4ror_0dLT5COq00

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a person in a motorized wheelchair was killed after being struck by two cars on a South Carolina Highway.

Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the death occurred Saturday evening on S.C. Highway 33 near Orangeburg.

Lee says the person in the wheelchair was trying to cross the highway and got hit by two northbound cars.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The Highway Patrol says neither of the drivers involved in the fatal collision was injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man who fired at first responders during call arrested for murder, attempted murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested a 39-year-old man on several charges including murder and attempted murder. Officers responded to a location on Ranger Drive during the early morning hours of December 16th for a possible overdose. But as first responders entered the residence, police said they were fired upon by […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg, SC
Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Accidents
Orangeburg, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

“Sober or Slammer” campaign underway, aims to reduce highway fatalities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State and local law enforcement agencies kicked off their annual “Sober or Slammer” campaign on Wednesday. It’s a collaborative effort between South Carolina Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, and local law enforcement agencies to get drunk drivers off the road during the holidays and reduce fatalities. Officials said drivers […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCBD Count on 2

Driver dies after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway near Caw Caw Interpretive Center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a dump truck died Tuesday morning following a rollover crash in Charleston County. The crash happened on Savannah Highway near Caw Caw Interpretive Center in the Ravenel area just before 9:00 a.m. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the truck went out of control before […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Accident#The Highway Patrol#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Deputies searching for suspects who fled following drive-by shooting near Hollywood

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in reported drive-by shooting in Hollywood area. According to deputies, officials responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on Casper Rd. Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. Occupants of a vehicle fired at a home and then left the neighborhood, said […]
HOLLYWOOD, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Seabrook Island woman arrested for alleged strong-arm robbery of Salvation Army Red Kettle

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Police arrested a woman accused of robbing a Salvation Army Red Kettle. Latoya Washington, 34, of Seabrook, faces a charge of strong-arm robbery. According to police, Washington reportedly approached a Salvation Army volunteer outside of the Belk department store at 332 Robert Smalls Parkway Wednesday afternoon and began to yell […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown PD: Missing 37-year-old man located

UPDATE: DECEMBER 14, 2021 | 2:22 P.M. – GPD says that John Henry Smith has been located. GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is searching for 37-year-old John Henry Smith who was last seen December 1st. According to GPD, Smith has a distinct scar on his nose, wearing black eyeglasses, a […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Portion of SC-61 closed due to fallen power lines after early morning collision

UPDATE (7:10 A.M.): Officials with Dominion Energy say crews have completed their work and replaced a damaged street light pole and some street light wire. Officials are still on the scene cleaning up the area before allowing traffic. They expect the road to remain closed for a few more hours. ———————————————————————————————————————- CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Burglary at hardware store prompts owner to take action

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — Many local businesses have been victims of theft recently, and after West Ashley Hardware was broken into early Wednesday morning, the owner of the store is finally saying he’s had enough. West Ashley Hardware owner Waylon Cain says he’s upset after a recent break-in at his store. “I think I […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCBD Count on 2

Residents near Bogard and Coming intersection concerned about traffic safety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The intersection of Bogard Street and Coming Street in downtown Charleston is being described as a “racetrack.” Neighbors in Cannonborough-Elliotborough say that cars are travelling over the speed limit through the intersection and want traffic calming measures put in place. “It’s a pretty crazy intersection,” said James London, the owner of Chubby […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy