Ozark, AR

Arkansas Tech-Ozark granted $68,549 by Blue and You

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA — Arkansas Tech University-Ozark campus is looking to use a newly-received grant to advance its technology department by providing new equipment to its students.

The satellite campus of ATU announced in a press release on Monday, Dec. 13, they have received a grant of $68,549 from the Blue and You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas.

According to the news release, the funds will go toward enhanced equipment for the school’s nursing department, allowing them to learn how to take care of newborns and infants.

“We are grateful for this grant funding and the difference it will make in the preparation of our nursing students,” said Dr. Sheila Jacobs, chief academic officer at ATU-Ozark. “Providing industry-standard classroom and laboratory experiences is an essential aspect of our career education mission at ATU-Ozark.

Blue and You is a charitable foundation established by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield that has awarded more than $45 million to non-profits and government agencies in 75 Arkansas counties.

