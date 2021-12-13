‘A Total War Saga: Troy – Rhesus and Memnon’ review: a slightly bored horde

Considering the reliable nature of some other SNK series, Samurai Shodown has been remarkably inconsistent. As such, it’s rare to find anyone that loves every entry in the series. Samurai Shodown IV‘s popularity comes from a few improvements over its predecessor. Some characters cut from the third game make their return, the visuals were given a more cartoonish look, air blocking was removed, and a tide-turning Rage Explosion move was implemented. When used, it sacrifices your POW meter for the remainder of the match in exchange for a boost in strength. You can also commit seppuku, which not only denies your opponent the satisfaction of victory but also starts you off the next round with a full POW meter. Oh, and there’s also the Fatal Slash, which can flip the script in one fell swoop.

