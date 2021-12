Avanos Medical today announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OrthogenRx for $160 million. OrthogenRx makes viscosupplementation therapies to treat knee osteoarthritis pain, as well as commercial hyaluronic acid (HA) therapy products GenVisc 850 and TriVisc. Avanos will purchase the company for $130 million in cash at closing and an additional $30 million in contingent cash consideration upon the achievement of growth milestones related to the HA therapy products.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO