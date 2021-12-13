ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Thierry Henry slams PSG over Kylian Mbappe's unresolved contract situation, insisting the club should have told him he would 'be the BOSS' two years ago... with Real Madrid ready to sign star for free next summer

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has hit out at PSG over Kylian Mbappe's ongoing contract saga, with the French giants on the verge of losing him for nothing.

The forward's current deal at the Parc des Princes runs out next summer, meaning Mbappe is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of France in January.

Real Madrid are leading the chase to sign Mbappe, and Henry believes the Ligue 1 leaders should've done more to ensure he stays at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vq9Uy_0dLT3IuS00
Kylian Mbappe will become a free agent next summer if PSG fail to extend his contract

Speaking to Amazon, as reported by RMC Sport, Henry said: 'It should have been settled two years ago.

'I think that if two years ago, they had sat down with Mbappe to tell him: "this will be your team, we're gonna build this team around you, you're gonna be the boss."

'But now he really has his destiny in his hands. He will be able to sign wherever he wants.'

Henry was a pitch-side pundit last night as Mbappe scored both goals in PSG's 2-0 win over his former side Monaco, with the French striker claiming his 100th league goal for Les Parisiens in the process.

The brace puts him behind Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in PSG's all-time top goalscorer list, an impressive achievement at just 22 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyQAv_0dLT3IuS00
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slammed PSG over their handling of Mbappe's contract situation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9yIg_0dLT3IuS00
Mbappe (left) scored a brace against his former side Monaco as PSG cruised to a 2-0 victory

Instead of securing the French star's future at the club, PSG spent the last transfer window bringing in new faces such as Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Many believed the signing of Messi would encourage Mbappe to stay, however reports quickly emerged that the Frenchman wanted to leave the club following a a number of mega-money bids from Real Madrid.

Mbappe has since said that he is content with life at the club, but is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Real Madrid to make Kylian Mbappe announcement U-turn out of respect for PSG after UCL draw

The Champions League draw almost always throws up some tantalising match-ups in the knockout stages of the competition. In the initial Round of 16 draw for this year’s edition, subsequently made null and void because of a mistake during the draw itself, the prospect of one final Messi v Ronaldo battle was on the cards after Paris Saint-Germain were paired with Manchester United.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Thierry Henry
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe says he values 'life experiences' over 'making money' in cryptic message as Paris-Saint Germain star continues to stall over new contract with the French side amid strong Real Madrid interest

Kylian Mbappe has opined that 'life experiences' are of more value to him than 'making money' in a cryptic message with his Paris-Saint Germain future hanging in the balance. Mbappe, 22, has been locked in talks with the French giants over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in the summer, but is yet to strike terms with the club.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Psg#Arsenal#The Parc Des Princes#Rmc Sport#Les Parisiens#Frenchman
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Tribal Football

PSG star Leo Messi fires warning at Real Madrid

PSG star Leo Messi has welcomed their Champions League round 16 draw against Real Madrid. The Barcelona legend is excited about the knockout rounds. "The objective for PSG is to win the Champions League, that's everyone's aim," he said at the Dubai Expo 2020. "The team has been very close...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

LaLiga president Tebas: Real Madrid can sign Mbappe AND Haaland

LaLiga president Javier Tebas expects PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to be playing in Spain next season. Off contract in June, Mbappe is expected to eventually sign with Real Madrid. Tebas told AS: "Everything indicates that Mbappé will play for Real Madrid. And I also hope that (Borussia Dortmund striker Erling)...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

271K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy