Politics

More Large Item Set-outs Days Now Available in Work Order System

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 8 days ago

You must submit a work order to get on the large item pickup schedule.

The Streets Division is happy to announce that you will now have more opportunities every month to set out large items for collection when you submit a large item work order.

The Streets Division expects you will see weekly large item set-out opportunities throughout the year when you submit a work order for large item collection.

Under the previous version of the work order system, you were restricted to just one large item set-out opportunity a month.

Now, thanks to the data provided by the work order system and the collection efficiency it provides, the Streets Division was able to greatly increase the number of set-out opportunities.

How to Get Your Large Items Collected

There are two steps.

Step one: Submit a work order.

Step two: Set your large items out for collection on the date you picked.

About Submitting a Work Order

You must submit a work order to get your home on the pickup schedule.

Go to www.cityofmadison.com/LargeItemWorkOrder and complete the form.

If you do not complete the work order, your items will not be picked up. And you risk receiving a fine from Building Inspection for setting items out for pickup incorrectly.

About Setting Out Items for Pickup

You should place the item out for pickup on the date you chose in the work order.

Do not set the large items out for pickup weeks before the set-out date you selected.

Placing items out too early makes neighborhoods look cluttered and it could lead to fines from Building Inspection.

Remember to set your items out where it is accessible to the collection crews. This means it should be at the road edge of a public street and at least four feet away from any obstruction, like a street sign, tree, utility pole, or other object. Also, be aware of low hanging wires or branches, as they can interfere with collection, too. Items blocked by obstructions may not be picked up.

When will the large items actually be picked up after they are set out for pickup?

All of the large item set-out dates in the work orders are Sundays. Be sure your item is out and ready for pickup the day you selected in the work order.

Streets Division crews will be by during the normal work week following the set-out Sunday for your items. Crews may not return for items set out late that miss their collection opportunity.

Additional Information

More information about the Streets Division large item system and the work orders can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/LargeItem.

You can also call the Streets Division office that services your home for assistance with the large item work order form, or to answer question you may have. If you live east of South Park Street, you can call 608-246-4532. If you live west of South Park Street, you can call 608-266-4681.

For questions about enforcement of exterior property maintenance ordinances, please contact Building Inspection at 608-266-4551.

Contacts

CBS Baltimore

MDOT MTA Announces New Real-Time Location And Arrival Information For Metro SubwayLink

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro SubwayLink is implementing real-time location and arrival information, The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced on Monday. This advancement will give passengers the ability to track the location of their selected vehicle in real-time. The vehicle’s location and predicted arrival time will update every 15-30 seconds, as passengers access the information through the Transit app. “As our local economy recovers from the pandemic and more riders are using public transit, we are proud to launch real-time technology on our Metro SubwayLink system,” MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said. “This launch is the latest step in MDOT MTA’s commitment to provide world-class customer service by keeping our customers informed and satisfied with every aspect of their transit experience.” In addition to real-time information, the app will feature subway walking directions and service alerts. “The modernization of Maryland’s transit system takes advantage of technology to make our entire network more integrated, convenient and customer-friendly,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “Real-time information on Metro SubwayLink arrivals is a feature riders want and need, and will help make our system more attractive for day-to-day use by residents, commuters and visitors.” Light RailLink expects to integrate real-time technology into their system in spring 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
stegenherald.com

Large-Item Recycling Event Is Successful

LaforgeHolcim officials were pleased with the large turnout their annual electrical and large-item recycling event had on Saturday. “The 11th annual household hazardous waste collection event held on Saturday, Dec. 11 was a successful community effort with a significant amount in tonnage of hazardous, non-hazardous, and electronic waste diverted from the local landfill,” Barbara Holland said. “Partners involved in the collection included the Holcim Ste. Genevieve cement plan, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, several recycling vendors, and the Ste. Genevieve Recycling Center.”
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

