Who Is Doug Ericksen? State Senator Missing For Weeks After Contracting COVID

Doug Ericksen, a Republican state senator from Washington, has been missing for weeks after declaring that he was being treated for COVID-19 at a Florida hospital.

Ericksen, 52, sent an email to his colleagues in the Seattle House and Senate on November 11 saying he had tested positive during a trip to El Salvador, King5 reported. He said he was dealing with a "bad bout" of the disease.

"I took a trip to El Salvador and tested positive for COVID shortly after I arrived," he wrote, according to a copy of the email obtained by the Seattle Times .

"I cannot get back home, and it's to the point that I feel it would be beneficial for me to receive an iv of monoclonal antibodies (Regeneron). I have a doctor here who can administer the iv, but the product is not available here," Ericksen said in his statement, also asking whether anyone knew how to get hold of the treatment for him.

Luanne Van Werven, a former state lawmaker, told The Bellingham Herald that Ericksen arranged a flight from El Salvador to the U.S. shortly after he sent the email. When he returned, the lawmaker said he was taken to a Fort Lauderdale hospital in Florida to get treated for COVID-19, Van Werven said.

She said Ericksen was in stable condition in hospital.

Since then, no one has heard from the lawmaker, and his condition is unclear. The newspaper reported that he is no longer listed as a patient at the hospital.

When asked about Ericksen on December 10 by The Herald , Van Werven said she had no new information and that it would be best to contact Eriksen's family. Other state legislators told the newspaper that they did not have anymore information on Ericksen.

Brad Hendrickson, secretary of the Senate, told The Herald on December 10, that Ericksen hasn't contacted the Senate administration.

"We haven't seen any communication from him during this whole ordeal," Hendrickson said.

Ericksen was born and raised in Whatcom County in Washington, where he serves as a member of the Washington Senate. He has been a state lawmaker since 1998, serving six terms in the state House of Representatives before being elected as a state senator in 2010.

As a legislator, he was staunchly opposed to vaccine mandates, and it was unclear whether he was vaccinated when he was tested for COVID-19.

Newsweek has contacted Ericksen and his family for comment.