ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Navajo Nation reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Norwalk Hour
 3 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in America

Ironically, the nation that is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The U.S. recorded just over 50.2 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 798,000, are 15% of the world’s total. Contributing considerably to these counts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Court revives U.S. Covid-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare in 26 states

The mandate is still blocked in 24 states. The mandate requires that federally funded healthcare facilities mandate Covid-19 vaccines or risk losing federal aid. Most U.S. healthcare workers have already been vaccinated by choice. A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday revived in 26 states a Biden administration Covid-19 vaccine...
U.S. POLITICS
Norwalk Hour

Arizona rural hospitals asking feds for COVID-19 staffing

PHOENIX (AP) — The growing strain on Arizona hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients has prompted an urgent request for help from the federal government. The state Department of Health Services received inquiries for additional staffing from seven hospitals earlier this month. The department ended up asking for 133 workers in total, according to documents the agency made available Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Navajo Nation#Covid 19#Ap
news3lv.com

First case of Omicron reported in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District today confirmed the state’s first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. The Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory tested the specimen and is continuing to provide genome sequencing for positive COVID-19 cases to determine the presence of variants in the community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

The mystery of one California county's vaccination rate

EL CENTRO, Calif. — California’s coronavirus numbers contain what appears to be, at first glance, a pandemic paradox. Imperial County is a poor and overwhelmingly Latino agricultural region in the state’s southeastern corner. Its demographics are generally linked to lower-than-average COVID-19 vaccination rates. But the county, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Nevada With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
NEVADA STATE
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations More Than Double In Weeks As Health Officials Urge Booster Shots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Covid-19 hospitalizations are trending in the wrong direction in Maryland. “We’re watching the hospitalizations very carefully,” said Dr. Chuck Callahan, VP of population health at UMMC. “Compared to the same day last year, you’re still a third lower than they were last year.” Tuesday, the state health department reported nearly 1,200 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a number Maryland hasn’t seen since April. Governor Larry Hogan says that number has more than doubled in recent weeks. “The vast majority of people getting hospitalized still, four out of five are unvaccinated across the state,” Callahan said. Officials are urging those who are eligible that...
MARYLAND STATE
butlerradio.com

Latest COVID Update Includes Four More Local Deaths

Four more people have died locally over the past several days as a result of serious COVID-19 symptoms at Butler Memorial Hospital. The hospital reported two COVID-related deaths to the state on Thursday. The hospital reported one COVID-related death to the state on Saturday. The hospital reported one more COVID-related...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Rise To 1,167

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,167 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the state health department. This marks the seventh consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above 1,000 in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials rolled out a wave of measures to help hospitals deal with elevated hospitalizations. The state established a surge operations center, directed hospitals to submit pandemic plans and secured support for a plan to shore up the state’s nursing ranks. Following a cyber attack on the Maryland Department of...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy