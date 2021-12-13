ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘TODAY’ Anchor Savannah Guthrie Honors Bob Dole With Memories Of A Friend

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Om4DA_0dLSyO8l00

The passing of Bob Dole on December 5 prompted a time of mourning from Americans of numerous backgrounds, including Savannah Guthrie of TODAY. Guthrie, 49, paid tribute to the late senator and World War II veteran during a ceremony on Friday honoring his memory.

The event was hosted at the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., a venue that was made in part thanks to Dole, who spearheaded corporate fundraising alongside FedEx president Frederick W. Smith. Public icons and politicians from across the aisle were seen and heard honoring the late politician. Among those who spoke at the ceremony, Guthrie was the first and discussed Dole’s character in his work life and family life.

Savannah Guthrie honors the public service of Bob Dole

A ceremony celebrating the life of Bob Dole and mourning his passing took place on Friday and featured party leaders, journalists, and even entertainers paying tribute to him. Guthrie, for her part, first noted the fitting nature of the venue, noting, “This monument is made of stone. His life was a flesh-and-blood monument to the values that we revere here.”

Guthrie went further into just how Dole embodied such celebrated values as dedicated service to the public. “We are all here this afternoon because Bob Dole stood for something,” Guthrie said. “He stood for principle, he stood for dignity, he stood for integrity, he stood for friendship, he stood for his country that he fought and bled for.”

Friendship between families

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVMa2_0dLSyO8l00
Bob Dole and his family became friends with Savannah Guthrie and her family / Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / ImageCollect

On a personal note, Guthrie and her family actually befriended Dole and his. Back in 1975, Dole married former Senator Elizabeth Hanford and the two remained together until his passing. However, Guthrie was privy to a relationship that set the standards for love. She calls the love between Dole and Elizabeth “eternal and unbroken,” adding, “It is how you will hold hands with him until you meet again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkmdv_0dLSyO8l00
Late politician and World War II veteran Bob Dole / Wikimedia Commons

According to the TODAY anchor, he extended sentiments of friendliness to Guthrie’s family, which includes communications consultant Michael Feldman and their children, daughter Vale and son Charles. The Guthrie-Feldmans and the Doles actually spoke over FaceTime, guest-starring some excited dogs. Additionally, she shared that Dole would send her family books, words of encouragement, and even some treats. That was sweet, and his humor could be stinging; Guthrie recalled a chat with Dole while she had to work from her basement. “He didn’t miss a beat,” she shared, “and said, ‘Well, I guess you really hit rock bottom now.”

In this instance, Guthrie had a chronology of Dole’s service to the country to honor as well as his friendship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8JFq_0dLSyO8l00
The funeral of Bob Dole / YouTube

Comments / 3

Related
DoYouRemember?

Tom Hanks Remembers These Lessons From Bob Dole

Television anchors, entertainment icons, and political leaders united in mourning following the passing of Bob Dole. Tom Hanks was among the speakers sharing memories of the late public servant, politician, and military veteran, and in doing so, shared valuable lessons he learned directly from Dole. Dole passed away on December...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Sources Say New Co-Host Mayim Bialik Is Causing Problems At ‘Jeopardy!’

Needless to say, there have been a lot of issues at Jeopardy! since the passing of beloved host Alex Trebek. The show had several guest hosts in order to find a replacement. They chose executive producer Mike Richards, who soon quit the show altogether after fans uncovered some offensive statements he made in the past. Now, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are switching off hosting duties.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Michael Feldman
Axios

In photos: Bob Dole honored at U.S. Capitol

President Biden, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other lawmakers on Thursday honored Sen. Bob Dole, who laid in state at the U.S. Capitol after passing away Sunday at the age of 98. What they're saying: "He, too, was a giant of our history. That's not hyperbole," President Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Anchor Savannah#Americans#Cspan
ksgf.com

Bob Dole Honored In Kansas Hometown

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole has been remembered in his western Kansas hometown as a man shaped both by a small-town values and a tough prairie landscape. He also was honored Saturday as what Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly called “the greatest of the Greatest Generation.”. Dole made...
KANSAS STATE
Hello Magazine

Today's Savannah Guthrie escapes the city at zen upstate retreat – see home

When Savannah Guthrie bought an upstate vacation home, little did she know that she would spend a lot of time locked down there due to the pandemic. In 2020, Savannah retreated there with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two children, Vale and Charles and even presented the Today show from her country residence.
CELEBRITIES
INFORUM

Letter: Fond memories of Bob and Elizabeth Dole

Today (Dec. 9) former Sen. Bob Dole lies in state in the Rotunda of our nation’s Capitol. There could be no finer American more worthy. At the risk of letting my ego show, and throwing out a humble brag, I’ll tell of my encounter with Bob Dole. First,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Watch: Bob Dole honored with service in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Top lawmakers and friends and family of former Kansas Senator Bob Dole honored him at a ceremony on Saturday. Following services in his hometown of Russell, a memorial service was held at the Statehouse in Topeka where people gathered to pay their final respects to Kansas’ favorite son. Kansas Democratic Gov. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Watch: Bob Dole’s funeral, WWII Memorial tribute, departure for Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP/KSNW) — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral and the World War II monument he helped create as top leaders from both parties saluted the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing civility. Displaying a bipartisanship rare in modern government, politicians in office and out came together to […]
KANSAS STATE
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy