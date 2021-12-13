ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pep Guardiola confident goals will come for Jack Grealish at Man City

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
 6 days ago

Pep Guardiola is confident the goals will soon start to flow for Jack Grealish at Manchester City .

The champions’ £100million British record signing has scored just two goals since his summer move from Aston Villa

The 26-year-old’s frustration was compounded as he missed a gilt-edged chance in Saturday’s hard-fought Premier League win over Wolves but Guardiola has no doubt he will deliver.

The City manager said: “He has to do exactly what he is doing, no more than that. The rest will come.

“ He has chances to score two or three goals every game and it one day he is going to do it. He could have had a hat-trick against Watford and in the last game one or two goals again.

“The way he is playing is good but when you play a fantastic team like Wolves, who are incredibly well organised defensively, it is a good compliment for them that the fact to break their structure is so complicated. It was difficult for all the players, not just Jack.

“Never in my career did I find one season when every player stays, from the beginning to the end, in top form. There are highs and lows.

“But he doesn’t have to score. What he has to do is play like he knows what to do, feel that his contribution is helping to win games and the rest will come.”

City are back in action as they host Leeds on Tuesday night. Marcelo Bielsa’s side took four points off City last season and Guardiola expects another difficult night.

He said: “Leeds are one of our toughest opponents. They play in a special unique way and we play against this special unique way just two times a year.

“We have to adjust a few things because it is different to other opponents. We are not much used to these type of games.

“There is no single game that they don’t create more chances than the opponents. This is the type of game where we know we will have to suffer. We have to try to adapt and impose what we want to do.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, has urged his players and staff to make sure they get their coronavirus vaccination booster as soon as they become eligible.

Covid restrictions have been tightened in England in the past week in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Asked if staff needed to get boosted, Guardiola said at a press conference: “Absolutely. The doctors suggest that they have to do it.

“Most of us have (had) it already. The players, for their age, the moment they have to do it, everybody is going to decide and they are going to do it.”

Tottenham have had two fixtures called off following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club while Leicester, Norwich and Manchester United have also reported positive cases.

Of course I’m concerned, society is still suffering and cases rise day by day.

Pep Guardiola

Guardiola, who lost his mother to the virus last year, said: “I’m concerned – not because we are going to cancel or break the league but because in society the virus is here and people suffer.

“Some people, staff here, have got it right now and we’ve spoken with the players almost every day and told them to be careful – stay safe, stay healthy, (wear) masks, social distance.

“Now at Christmas time there is a tendency to organise parties, to go out, do something extra. That is normal but unfortunately the virus is still here.

“Of course I’m concerned, society is still suffering and cases rise day by day. So just be careful.”

Tribal Football

Grealish: Pep advice for my Man City struggles

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish admits his move has been more difficult than he expected. Grealish, who scored his third goal of the season during Tuesday's 7-0 rout of Leeds United, has revealed how his manager Pep Guardiola continued to offer reassurance amid external question marks over his form. "It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Daily Mail

Jack Grealish admits he's 'struggled' since completing his £100m move to Manchester City in the summer... as he concedes he expected to be involved in more goals under Pep Guardiola after joining the 'best club in England'

Jack Grealish has opened up on his struggles for goals and assists since his British transfer record to Manchester City in the summer. The 26-year-old England star left his boyhood club Aston Villa to join the reigning Premier League champions for a £100million fee to boost his chances of winning trophies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#British#Wolves
The Independent

Pep Guardiola convinced leaders Manchester City still have room for improvement

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals there is more to come from his team after seeing them roll over Newcastle without getting out of second gear.City head into Christmas three points clear of Liverpool and six better off than Chelsea following a 4-0 win at St James’ Park, despite Guardiola being less than impressed with their first-half display.It was their 34th league victory of 2021, eclipsing the previous record set by Liverpool in 1982, although the Spaniard is convinced there is further improvement in his squad.Asked what that said about his team, he replied: “Our consistency.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Martinelli’s the man and coronavirus confusion – Premier League talking points

The Premier League saw its fixture list decimated by coronavirus over the weekend.Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points from the latest action.Clarity is needed over coronavirusAston Villa can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture with Burnley has been postponed due to an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within our playing squad.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 18, 2021Chelsea were unhappy their request to call off Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Wolves was rejected by the Premier League. It came after five games were called off on Saturday because of Covid-19 outbreaks. There is a meeting between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Jack Grealish Labels Man City Colleague As ‘Footballaholic’ in Glowing Praise

Since his record-breaking £100 million from Aston Villa, Jack Grealish has been rubbing shoulders with a completely different kettle of fish at the Etihad Stadium. From playing alongside his much-publicised idol Kevin De Bruyne, to the likes of Joao Cancelo - someone he describes as a “joke” as “he’s so good technically” - one gets the impression that the levels at City have even surprised a world-class talent like Grealish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
