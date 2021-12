WILMINGTON, Del. – The University of Delaware has announced that it will require booster shots for students enrolled in the spring 2022 semester. In a message sent out to all University of Delaware students on Thursday, officials stated that all eligible students without an existing COVID-19 vaccine exemption are required to be vaccinated with a booster shot by January 24, 2022. Unlike the fall semester, this requirement covers all enrolled students, whether they are taking classes on campus, online, or in a blended format. All students have access to campus facilities during the semester, so it is necessary to make sure all students are fully vaccinated and protected.

COLLEGES ・ 6 HOURS AGO