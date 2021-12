Peter Dinklage joined The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner to perform “Your Name,” from the upcoming film Cyrano on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Dinklage’s star role in the Joe Wright-helmed film and adaptation of the stage musical was penned by Dinklage’s wife, writer, and producer Erica Schmidt. The film is originally based on the classic 1897 Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac, following the story of a swordsman and wordsmith who helps a young Christian romance Roxanne with love letters. On Colbert, the former Game of Thrones star sat down to discuss the film, even drawing comparisons between his GoT character, Tyrion, to Cyrano.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO